Semi-Official 2021 Ford Bronco Fuel Economy Figures Show Sasquatch Does 17 MPG

It’s an almost tangible feeling: the 2021 Ford Bronco is about ready to hit the dealerships. Everything points in that direction, with the Blue Oval recently showcasing the accessories page and officially presenting the final specifications for the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engines. And the rumor mill isn’t sleeping either, with The Bronco Nation somehow getting an advanced copy of the fuel economy ratings for the 2021 model year.
Well, given the fact that Ford’s ample support for the (allegedly) independent community is widely known, we can all imagine why the news about these crucial ratings broke out from this specific outlet first. As a result, this actually has more value than a traditional rumor mill report.
Of course, time will tell if these figures match the EPA ratings (we’ll probably see those soon enough), but we’re almost willing to bet the numbers are as official as they get. Naturally, that grain of salt is always there, just to make sure. With that said, let’s take a look at the actual figures.
The bad news is right there up in the title. The worst 2021 Ford Bronco fuel economy rating comes for the entire 2.7-liter automatic Sasquatch lot (every trim) and sits neatly at 17 mpg (13.8 liters per 100 km) across the board (city, highway, and combined). That compares quite fairly with the competition, as the 3.6-liter manual Wrangler also hits that low a couple of times for good measure (comparison chart in the gallery).
Frankly, we didn’t expect wonders from the Sasquatch, and fans even seem quite positive about these semi-official ratings, all things considered (especially the rock-crawling capabilities). At the other end of the spectrum sits the 2.3-liter automatic in Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks guises, which nails the highest figures at 20/22/21 mpg (city, highway, combined). Those are the equivalents of 11.7 l/100 km, 10.7 l/100 km, and 11.2 l/100 km, respectively.
Again, the users of the bronco6g.com forum expressed their surprise towards the 2.7-liter automatic general lot (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, non-Sasquatch Badlands) for being just 2 mpg off at 18/20/19 (13/11.7/12.4 liters per 100 km). Well, if these figures do get confirmed, all we can say is that Jeep has even more reasons to fear for Wrangler sales from now on.
Of course, time will tell if these figures match the EPA ratings (we’ll probably see those soon enough), but we’re almost willing to bet the numbers are as official as they get. Naturally, that grain of salt is always there, just to make sure. With that said, let’s take a look at the actual figures.
The bad news is right there up in the title. The worst 2021 Ford Bronco fuel economy rating comes for the entire 2.7-liter automatic Sasquatch lot (every trim) and sits neatly at 17 mpg (13.8 liters per 100 km) across the board (city, highway, and combined). That compares quite fairly with the competition, as the 3.6-liter manual Wrangler also hits that low a couple of times for good measure (comparison chart in the gallery).
Frankly, we didn’t expect wonders from the Sasquatch, and fans even seem quite positive about these semi-official ratings, all things considered (especially the rock-crawling capabilities). At the other end of the spectrum sits the 2.3-liter automatic in Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks guises, which nails the highest figures at 20/22/21 mpg (city, highway, combined). Those are the equivalents of 11.7 l/100 km, 10.7 l/100 km, and 11.2 l/100 km, respectively.
Again, the users of the bronco6g.com forum expressed their surprise towards the 2.7-liter automatic general lot (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, non-Sasquatch Badlands) for being just 2 mpg off at 18/20/19 (13/11.7/12.4 liters per 100 km). Well, if these figures do get confirmed, all we can say is that Jeep has even more reasons to fear for Wrangler sales from now on.