Bentley Launches Pedal-Less Bike With Continental GT Aerodynamic Cues

The bike is suitable for children aged 3 and up, with its frame being able to support up to 35 kg (77 pounds). It is a pedal-less design meant to help the little ones develop their balance. It was conceived for a minimum user height of 43 cm (1.4 ft). The seat of the bike is adjustable in a range of 370mm - 415mm (14.5 – 16.3 in).The balance bike was inspired by the aerodynamic design of the Continental GT and comes in four colors: sequin blue, glacier white, onyx black, and dragon red, although the latter will only be available starting June 2021. Both the colors of the bike as well as its emblem convey that luxurious Bentley look we are all so familiar with.The bike weighs only 4.55 kg (10 pounds) and has the following dimensions: W 92 x H 42.5 x D 16 cm (36 X 16.7 X 6.2 in).It comes with a magnesium alloy frame, a steel fork, aluminum wheel rims, and an eco-leather seat with carbon-fiber pattern. The seat is conceived to improve the rider’s grip, with diamond knurling beneath it. The balance bike also has a safety locking brake system and adjustable rear brakes.The Bentley emblem is located under the handlebars and you can also see the brand’s name painted on the frame of the bike and imprinted on the back of the seat.The balance bike is available for purchase on Bentley’s website and you can get it for £450 (approximately $630). The bike comes as an addition to Bentley’s collection of children products, which also includes teddy bears, toy cars, puzzles, and blankets.You can find more details about the Balance Bike in the press release below this article.

