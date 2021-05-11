2021 Ford Bronco Accessories Include TrekTop, Sunrider Retractable Soft Tops

5 “Extra” Review of Ford Shelby GT350R Shows It's One Very Snappy and Loud Mustang

As the all-new Bronco prepares to enter full production, the Ford Motor Company has fired up the accessories website for the mid-sized utility vehicle. Highlights include the TrekTop vinyl soft top, which costs $2,229 for two- and four-door models excluding shipping and installation. 27 photos



The Sunrider twill soft top that replaces the front-row overhead hard top is listed at $1,299 for either body style, and 18-inch machined wheels retail at $1,299 for a set of five (including tire-pressure sensors, center caps, and lug nuts). Another expensive accessory comes in the guise of a two-person roof tent with PU coating, a wall-to-wall mattress, and mesh panels for the princely sum of $1,859. The four-season tent requires Yakima crossbars.



At the lower end of the spectrum, official accessories include a rubber hitch plug with the Bronco logo, a battery jump starter, floor-mounted cargo nets, a soft-sided cooler bag, trailer hitch balls, locking hitch pins, ash cups and coin holders, Ford Performance stainless-steel license plate frames, hitch shackle kits, black-painted lug nuts, splash guards, and Bronco-themed sill plates. Approximately 200 official items are offered at the moment of writing, and the Blue Oval is certain to add a few more in the coming years.



In case you’ve missed it, chief executive officer Jim Farley has recently suggested that EV .



In case you've missed it, chief executive officer Jim Farley has recently suggested that an electric option is coming to the Bronco. He didn't go into detail, but when you think about it, the Ford Motor Company has to roll out an e-Bronco in order to steal customers away from the Jeep Wrangler. Also worthy of note, the final specifications for the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost are better than expected. When fueled with premium gasoline, the four-cylinder turbo develops 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) of torque while the twin-turbo sixer levels up to 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque. Both can run on 87 octane as well.