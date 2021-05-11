$800 Upgrade Makes the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Interior Feel a Lot More Premium

Unlike its larger 2-Door and 4-Door siblings, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is already out and about, so it’s only natural the aftermarket world has kicked off the custom parts bonanza. Case in point with the cool folks over at Vivid Racing, who just came out with another neat upgrade.
The last time we checked up on their progress with their 2021 Bronco Sport test and development unit, they were proudly showcasing their VR Tuned quick ECU flash setup that takes the turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine from the stock 250 hp and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) to a healthy 305 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) for a mere $600.
Now, judging by the exterior shots embedded in the gallery (taken from their latest video seen below), the baby Bronco is gearing up for some overlanding adventures with the roof rack clearly containing something. Actually, they have no intention of clearing out the mystery, as this feature is about a new interior upgrade.
As such, we’re basically shown the quick installation process of their latest offering, the $800 OEM-upgraded customized steering wheel. The reason they’re doing this is because the stock “steering wheel is boring: it’s thin, it doesn’t feel good, doesn’t look good,” but we suspect it’s also a cover for promoting the launch of this upgrade.
After all, these new steering wheels just appeared on Vivid Racing’s online portal, and they need to reach the potential owners in any way possible. Interestingly, we happen to agree that Ford’s own steering wheels feel a lot of times boring and often don’t give a sense of normalcy, let alone a premium vibe.
But a lot of people are afraid to change them because they might lose the embedded functionality. Well, it’s not the case here because all of the controls are kept in the same place and function exactly as they were intended.
Instead, the VR steering wheels allow the owner to make the Bronco Sport feel a lot more like their own, thanks to a wide variety of customization options that touch everything. From the materials used (carbon fiber look is a go) to the trim accents, 12 o’clock ring colors, paddle shifters, or even the airbag covers, anything is possible thanks to the complete re-engineering process.
