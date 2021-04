2022 Ford Maverick Already Imagined as a Raptor, Looks Warthog Enough for Anyone

SUV

Granted, the Maverick saga is unraveling almost just as slow. But we’ve seen a flurry of spotted prototypes, both in camouflaged and uncamouflaged form, so we have reasons to hope the premiere won’t be long from now.Naturally, knowing the incredible amount of time it took Ford to release the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco into the wild (currently just one of three versions is readily available at dealerships), we cringe at the thought of seeing the Maverick presented at an online event, only to then spend countless months waiting for a reservation to come through.Hopefully, since the Maverick is deeply related to the Bronco Sport and they’re both going to share the assembly line at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly in Mexico, we’re in for a positive surprise with this one. In the meantime, let’s imagine something that may never be: a Maverick Raptor.In the virtual world, just about everything is possible, even a jump from the F-Series to the smallest member of the Blue Oval truck breed. And courtesy of the Maverick Truck Club forum, we also have the CGI dream option. Better yet, they’ve also rendered the little truck in a host of Bronco-related colors (Area 51, Cyber Orange), probably to make sure people don’t forget the upcoming Warthog high-performancealternative.All in all, a Maverick Raptor will remain something coming out of the wild imagination of the diehard fans, so Ford’s real strategy for the trim/top level arrangement of the new truck remains to be seen. And, even without the Raptor making an appearance, it’s still going to be a lot of fun going off-road, just like it’s the case with the Bronco Sport.