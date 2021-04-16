2022 Ford Maverick Already Imagined as a Raptor, Looks Warthog Enough for Anyone

This Is a RAM to Beat Moon Dust Into Submission

After years of teasing, Hyundai finally introduced the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz “Sport Adventure Vehicle” that'll soon come with a 4.3-ft (1.31-m) cargo bed from the HMMA Montgomery, Alabama plant. And the Koreans probably rushed the announcement only because Ford is almost ready to come up with its own compact truck alternative to slot below the Ranger and F-Series. 11 photos



Naturally, knowing the incredible amount of time it took Ford to release the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco into the wild (currently just one of three versions is readily available at dealerships), we cringe at the thought of seeing the Maverick presented at an online event, only to then spend countless months waiting for a reservation to come through.



In the virtual world, just about everything is possible, even a jump from the F-Series to the smallest member of the Blue Oval truck breed. And courtesy of the Maverick Truck Club forum, we also have the CGI dream option. Better yet, they've also rendered the little truck in a host of Bronco-related colors (Area 51, Cyber Orange), probably to make sure people don't forget the upcoming Warthog high-performance alternative.

All in all, a Maverick Raptor will remain something coming out of the wild imagination of the diehard fans, so Ford's real strategy for the trim/top level arrangement of the new truck remains to be seen. And, even without the Raptor making an appearance, it's still going to be a lot of fun going off-road, just like it's the case with the Bronco Sport.