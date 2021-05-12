RLC Hot Wheels Mustang Cobra R Is So Exclusive You Only Have 48 Hours to Order

It’s not just us that have a sweet spot for the Fox-Body, one model year-only 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra, it seems. Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand now has a very exclusive, 48-hour window of opportunity for pre-ordering its own take on the ultra-rare Cobra R version. But there’s a catch, of course.
The Blue Oval’s SVT Cobra was born right when the sun was setting on the third generation, the (in)famous Fox Body Mustang series. As such, the original was produced for just one model year, making it today a cool candidate for the collectible status.
Even better, Ford also upped the exclusivity stakes by creating the lighter Cobra R (R stands for "race," naturally), which made do without much of the creature comforts of the regular model. Reportedly, there were just 107 examples produced, making it one of the most exclusive Mustangs ever made.
As such, it’s a very hard find. And, as it turns out, the scarcity continues even when considering Hot Wheels’ latest scale model release, a 1993 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra R. That is because the Mattel company has announced it opened a 48-hour pre-order window of opportunity for this unique collectible... and it’s just for the Red Line Club (RLC) members.
By the way, anyone enticed by the perspective of owning this gorgeously crimson ‘Stang better hurry up because the clock is already ticking, and we only have through May 13th at 9:00 a.m. PT to add this little (but feisty) Fox Body pony to our collections.
As far as features go, the scale model is made from a full-metal, matte black-painted ZAMAC chassis that got painted (even inside the engine bay for added realism) in a Spectraflame Red shade. There’s also an opening hood, authentic manufacturer branding, Real Riders five-spoke rims with matte black hubs, and a black interior with gray detailing.
As for the $24.99 pricing (plus the cost of shipping and processing), it’s certainly expensive for a little Hot Wheels car, but we all know these things tend to become even more valuable over the years. After all, it’s not just kids that love these things, it’s adults too.
