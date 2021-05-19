2021 Ford Bronco Technical Trivia "Quiz" Includes Cool Undercarriage Puzzle

In between family portraits with the entire color range and rumors that Ford’s 2021 Bronco is coming with this or that version of the company’s ten-speed automatic transmission, there’s always time for a little quiz game and a social media puzzle. After all, it’s not like anyone needs to be in a hurry to meet the scheduled delivery dates; that ship has long sailed.
Just in case you’ve been sleeping under a rock since July 2020 and have no idea about the 2021 Ford Bronco delays conundrum, we can tell you a little secret: the Blue Oval has made tens of thousands of reservation holders mad or at least bored to death due to countless first delivery postponements.
That’s basically why around one in two comments for a very technical post on the fordbronco official Instagram page is a funny or mad comment about how people don’t need all these little snippets of information and just want to see the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco in their garage or the driveway.
On the other hand, the folks behind the online portal did go through the trouble of preparing a very cool series of posts. If one catches a single post, they’ll be met with a did you know-style comment for each of the six elements in the series. But a bird’s eye view of the page delivers yet another interesting perspective as all of them were neatly arranged to form a (bash plates free) image of the undercarriage.
It’s not the first time we have seen a bare bone 2021 Ford Bronco chassis, but as one of the explanations thoughtfully says, it’s a view that’s usually available just to “a boulder in Johnson Valley, or a puddle in the Badlands, or a grain of sand in the Mojave.”
We’d even venture to say it will also be available to the owner’s trusted mechanic once the Bronco goes out of warranty, judging by the less than flawed past reputation of Blue Oval vehicles, but that would be mean of us, right? After all, Ford gets enough bashing from those who actually pay to own one of its rides—or in this case, want to pay, and there’s no one to help them lighten their bank accounts.
