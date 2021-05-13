Pay $549.95, and the 2021 Ford Bronco Is Ready for Adventures in Cool R/C Form

Anyone who got tired of the constant Blue Oval delays and wants to get their hands on the 2021 Ford Bronco much sooner (mid-May) and on the cheap ($549.95) now has the alternative of going on trail adventures with the Traxxas TRX-4 R/C 1/10 scale model version. Granted, it’s just 22.98 inches (584 mm) long and weighs just 6.42 lbs (2.91 kg), so you won’t fit inside.

29 photos