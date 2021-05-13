Pay $549.95, and the 2021 Ford Bronco Is Ready for Adventures in Cool R/C Form

Anyone who got tired of the constant Blue Oval delays and wants to get their hands on the 2021 Ford Bronco much sooner (mid-May) and on the cheap ($549.95) now has the alternative of going on trail adventures with the Traxxas TRX-4 R/C 1/10 scale model version. Granted, it’s just 22.98 inches (584 mm) long and weighs just 6.42 lbs (2.91 kg), so you won’t fit inside.
But, frankly, that’s the only downside. The rest of the specifications make it a clear must-have, especially when considering the broad experience this radio control model manufacturer based in McKinney, Texas, has with the TRX series (which includes the crazy Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6).
Just take a look at the pictures in the gallery and at the footage in the video embedded below; we dare anyone claim it’s not almost like the real deal. Even better, the design includes a new clipless body mounting system, so the Blue Oval-approved styling doesn’t get interrupted by anything.
And, just like America’s currently most sought-after SUV, the TRX-4 Bronco also comes with its own high/low transmission. The company made sure their scale model “combines Ford-approved realism and class-leading performance for exciting off-road adventure no matter where the trail takes you.”
We tend to agree, given the official specification sheet. The rugged Cyber Orange or Race Red appearance is just the appetizer because what hides underneath the cool Bronco injection-molded body makes for the secret sauce of this R/C recipe.
For example, those chunky Wildtrack wheels and 1.9-inch Canyon tires combine with the huge 3.14-inch (80-mm) ground clearance and the 3.54-inch (90-mm) shocks to deliver outstanding rock-crawling capabilities with 52/49/58 approach, departure, and breakover angles.
Power is provided by an electric high-torque brushed motor, but chances are this zero-emissions Bronco is not the one allegedly confirmed by the Blue Oval CEO Jim Farley to be under consideration...
