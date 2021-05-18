Loren Healy Goes Up Famous Hell's Gate in Reversing 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door

With each passing moment, it seems that we’re finally nearing the boiling point of seeing the 2021 Ford Bronco take to the wild via the official start of 2-Door and 4-Door first deliveries. Before that happens, though, the Blue Oval wants to make sure we know it chose the right ambassadors for the reinvented sixth generation.
For example, Loren Healy, the five-time Ultra 4 champion, two-time King of the Hammers winner, and recent victor in El Rey de Las Bajas (and fellow Fun-Haver with RTR Vehicles’ Vaughn Gittin Jr.) seems to have a knack for putting the 2021 Bronco through novel experiences.
Not long ago, while he was in Moab, Utah, alongside Gittin Jr., friends, and family members, one of the 2021 Broncos he drove literally got to the edge of the world. That’s because after completing the cool Top of the World Trail, he decided it was a great moment for taking a few snapshots while on a protruding ledge.
Also in Moab, Utah, is the (in)famous Hell’s Revenge 4x4 trail, which includes a portion nicknamed Hell’s Gate. It’s proper Jeep Wrangler territory (and other legendary off-road vehicles), so Healy upped the stakes, and after first witnessing the RTR head honcho drive up in a stock Bronco, it was time for his teammate to claim access to the boss level.
It seems Fords are quite adept at going backward, so the race driver decided to “flip the script and take the Ford Bronco up Hell's Gate backwards!” Better yet, there’s crystal clear drone footage of the attempt, and while initially, it may seem they just played the video in reverse, it’s obvious very soon that we’re faced with the real deal and not a hoax.
Now, if only those 2-Door and 4-Door Broncos started making their way into dealerships for everyone to play with them, instead of just teasing us incessantly with all sorts of family portraits and various event appearances.
