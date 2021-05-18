5 Honda Fuel Pump Issue Prompts the Recall of 630,000 Vehicles in the U.S.

Porsche Recalls Cayenne Over Missing Heating Element for the Passenger Seat

To whom it may concern, this is the fourth recall for the Cayenne for the 2020 model year in the United States. Previously, the NHTSA was informed that the fuel line quick connector may leak, the transmission oil pipe may leak, and the brake pads may wear out without giving the driver a visual warning. On this particular occasion, the Stuttgart-based automaker puts the blame on component manufacturer I.G. Bauerhin GmbH for 136 utility vehicles assembled without the front passenger-seat heater. Certain 2020 and 2021 models are called back over this condition, and the models in question include the base V6 mill, the S, GTS, and E-Hybrid powertrains.The question is, why did Porsche and thedecide to recall these vehicles instead of contacting every owner for a dealer-installed heating element? According to documents filed with the safety watchdog, “an omission of the backrest heater may have a potential influence on the occupant classification system.” In plain English, the front-passenger airbag inflator may fail to deploy in the event of a crash.Porsche was informed of the problem in March 2021, analyzed the condition in April 2021, and decided to start the recall on June 27th. Fortunately, the automaker isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths related to the potentially inoperative airbag. Porsche also mentions that we’re dealing with a manufacturing error that the supplier has since corrected.According to safety recall report 21V-318, all known owners are entitled to a brand-new heating element for the passenger seat retrofitted at no charge. In the meantime, owners can run their VINs on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s site to check if their Cayennes are affected.To whom it may concern, this is the fourth recall for the Cayenne for the 2020 model year in the United States. Previously, thewas informed that the fuel line quick connector may leak, the transmission oil pipe may leak, and the brake pads may wear out without giving the driver a visual warning.

Download attachment: Porsche Cayenne heated seats recall (PDF)