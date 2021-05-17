5 The Epic Giulia GTAm Sports Sedan Was Alfa Romeo F1’s Guest of Honor at Imola

2 Early Reviews of the Alfa GTAm Reveal What's “Sensational” About a $218k Sedan

More on this:

Alfa Romeo Recalls Certain Giulia, Stelvio Vehicles Over ABS Manufacturing Error

Last month, Jean-Philippe Imparato decided to delay the Tonale compact crossover over lackluster performance. The chief executive officer has also mentioned that Alfa Romeo boasts similar quality to German rivals (think BMW), which isn’t exactly true or impressive when you think about it. 39 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration speak volumes, and the same can be said about recall 21V-309.



Even though only nine units of the Giulia compact executive sedan and Stelvio are called back, the condition reveals the lax quality control that hampers down the marque’s appeal in North America. As fate would have it, certain U.S. vehicles have been manufactured with anti-lock brake system hydraulic control units featuring a missing or partially missing weld.



The report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration traces the chronology of events back to April 19th when the quality department was informed by the supplier of an issue that occurred on the sub-supplier’s manufacturing line. A week later, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided that a safety recall is of utmost necessity because the HCU rotor and shaft may separate when braking, leading to a loss of ABS functionality.



FCA isn’t aware of any customer assistance records, warranty claims, field reports, accidents, or injuries relating to this issue, regardless of market. Both customers and authorized U.S. dealers will be informed of the campaign on June 23rd according to Alfa Romeo, which is going to replace the ABS HCU with remedy parts assembled outside of the suspect period.



Only two Giulia sedans are affected, cars manufactured between February 27th, 2020 and February 10th, 2021. As far as the Stelvio is concerned, Alfa Romeo is aware of seven models equipped with this component, models produced from February 4th, 2019 to December 7th, 2020. The biggest problem for Alfa Romeo, however, is the company’s woeful reliability record . The owner-submitted complaints and manufacturer communications on thespeak volumes, and the same can be said about recall 21V-309.Even though only nine units of the Giulia compact executive sedan and Stelvio are called back, the condition reveals the lax quality control that hampers down the marque’s appeal in North America. As fate would have it, certain U.S. vehicles have been manufactured with anti-lock brake system hydraulic control units featuring a missing or partially missing weld.The report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration traces the chronology of events back to April 19th when the quality department was informed by the supplier of an issue that occurred on the sub-supplier’s manufacturing line. A week later, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided that a safety recall is of utmost necessity because the HCU rotor and shaft may separate when braking, leading to a loss offunctionality.FCA isn’t aware of any customer assistance records, warranty claims, field reports, accidents, or injuries relating to this issue, regardless of market. Both customers and authorized U.S. dealers will be informed of the campaign on June 23rd according to Alfa Romeo, which is going to replace the ABS HCU with remedy parts assembled outside of the suspect period.Only two Giulia sedans are affected, cars manufactured between February 27th, 2020 and February 10th, 2021. As far as the Stelvio is concerned, Alfa Romeo is aware of seven models equipped with this component, models produced from February 4th, 2019 to December 7th, 2020.

Download attachment: Alfa Romeo ABS HCU recall (PDF)