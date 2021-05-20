1972 Ford Mustang Sprint Shows a Behind for the Ages

We have a decent number of new fastback cars on the road today. A great deal of them is manufactured by the mighty Germans, who are the leaders of this niche segment for all intents and purposes. But there was a time when the Americans led the pack, and the Ford Mustang was one of the alfa cars.
Shortly after it was born in 1964, the model was marketed as a fastback. It still exists to this day in this body style, but despite all the excitement it brings, the new one can barely compare, at least visually, to what fastback meant back in the day.
For those who forgot the looks of a 1970s Mustang in this guise, the model we have here is the perfect memory pill. Sporting the massive, impressive rear end of its generation, it waits for someone to come along and deem it worthy for purchase during the Mecum auction in Indianapolis this week.
Being a 1972 model year, the car is actually a SportsRoof, given how two years prior the Blue Oval decided to get all special and changed the name of the Mustang fastbacks it sold. Moreover, it is not a regular SportsRoof, but one that boasts the Sprint package created for several Ford models (including the Pinto and Maverick) in honor of the Olympic Games in Munich and the American athletes going there.
The package came with unique appointments for the Mustang, including blue stripes and red pinstripes placed on the Wimbledon White bodywork and the American shield slapped to the rear fenders. Inside, the Sprint Mustang came in the three colors of the American flag in the form of blue cloth and red piping on the white vinyl seats.
This particular model hides under the hood a 351ci (5.7-liter) engine tied to an automatic transmission, rated back in its day at 177 hp and 284 lb-ft (385 Nm) of torque. The engine shows close to 65,000 miles (105,000 km) of use.
Mecum is hoping the 1972 Ford Mustang Sprint fastback will fetch up to $55,000.
