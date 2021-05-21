2 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Drag Races Tesla Model 3 LR, Both Finish in the 11s

Tuned Audi RS 6 Drag Races Tuned Nissan R35 GT-R, They’re Pretty Close

Introduced a whopping 14 years ago for the 2009 model year, the R35 still is a sweetheart of the go-faster community because it’s a beast from the factory and not exactly hard to modify. Aftermarket upgrades range from mild to wild, and this particular GT-R falls in the former category because it cranks out 666 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet). 22 photos



Tipping the scales at 1,750 kilograms (3,858 pounds) and coming in at 380 horsepower per tonne, the Japanese contender takes on a German family wagon in the following clip from Officially Gassed. The



Thanks to an APR Stage 1 ECU tune, a cat-back exhaust system from Milltek, and a Pipercross air filter that increases airflow by approximately 30 percent over the standard unit, the V8-engined longroof develops 700 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (734 pound-feet) of torque. These being said, care to guess which of these muscly machines is faster to 60 miles per hour (97 kph)?



The answer to that question is, unsurprisingly, the GT-R with 2.78 seconds compared to 2.79 for the RS 6 Avant. “Pretty damn close” would be the best way to describe the quarter-mile run as well, which ends in the Audi’s favor in 10.89 seconds versus 10.9 for the Nissan. The more practical of the two cars also beats the GT-R by a whisker in a roll race over the quarter-mile, but the R35 gets revenge in the standing quarter-mile by quite a considerable gap.



