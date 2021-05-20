Clean-Looking 1972 Chevy C10 Is a a Proper Sleeper, Owns 5-Second 1/8-Mile Runs

First introduced in the early 1900s as a work and farming tool with no convenience features, the pickup truck evolved into a lifestyle vehicle with premium appointments. As muscle cars began to conquer dealerships in the 1960s, Detroit also started rolling out beefed-up trucks. 6 photos



Go to a drag strip, and you'll find everything from 1960s V8 trucks to modern diesel haulers burning the rubber off their rear tires. Some of them, like this early 1970s Chevrolet C10, still retain their street-legal status and unaltered factory looks. Trucks you can still use for hauling during the week and then smoke a few muscle cars at the drag strip over the weekend. Authentic sleepers.



Okay, so this truck is not 100% unassuming. The big bulge on the hood is a solid hint that it's not your grandpa's



However, things are far from stock under the hood. There's no info as to what spins the rear wheels, but based on the way it sounds and given the nitrous bottles in the bed, this C10 is far more powerful than the stock second-generation C/K truck.



And the latter wasn't exactly a slouch either. Range-topping options included a 6.5-liter V8 rated at 325 horsepower from 1968 to 1970 and a 6.6-liter good for 300 horses from 1971 to 1972.



This



The only disappointing thing here is that the driver runs solo, so there's no proper racing to talk about. But hopefully, we'll see more of this truck in a competitive scenario soon.



