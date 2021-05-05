Chevrolet C10 "Pre-Runner" Shows Radical Widebody in Race Truck Render

4 1965 Chevrolet El Camino Comes Out of Storage After 50 Years, Goes Drag Racing



By now, we're used to seeing the second-generation Chevrolet C10 (think: 1967-1972) serving as a starting point for wicked custom projects . And if you're seeking something that breaks the mold, look no further than the digital build portrayed in the rendering we have here. 6 photos



And the most important ingredient of a pre-runner is the ability to handle the rugged terrain on which the hostilities take place. So, you might be wondering why this Chevy, which sits so close to the ground you'd have trouble sliding a piece of paper underneath its front splitter, has received such a nickname.



The explanation comes straight from Dom Höst (a.k.a. Altered Intent), the digital artist who came up with the proposal.



In theory, this creation mixes a pre-runner approach with the kind of work you'd expect to see on a Group 5 racecar - back in 1966, the FIA (International Automobile Federation) motorsport governing body introduced the Group 5 Special Touring Cars class, which offered a more liberal modding approach compared to the Group 1 and Group 2 categories running at the time (think: Ford GT40 Mk 1).



So, while the flared arches seen here would only require minimal modifications to cater to the needs of a lifted truck, these were actually integrated into an aero package resembling those used by the circuit monsters that raced decades ago.



Up front, the massive splitter seems to pale in comparison to the negative space-style fascia that houses a generous air intake and minimalist LED headlights. And while the original hood is still in place, this is pierced by individual throttle bodies serving the V8 that lurks underneath it.



The exoskeleton-like side protection elements seem to mirror the look of the tubular chassis serving the contraption, while the read end is dominated by a diffuser.



Then we have the multi-piece wheels of the toy, which could grab all the attention at, say, SEMA, on their own: the simple five-spoke centers are mixed with uber-generous lips.



Now, if we were to think of a real-world incarnation of this





