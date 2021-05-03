About the 1981 Audi Coupe Quattro and the Sometimes Bitter Taste of Supremacy

1960 Chevrolet El Camino Restomod Hides Modern Surprises Under the Hood

Ah yes, the Chevrolet El Camino : not a truck, not a car. They used to call it a coupe utility, and I think that's just right. Not enough passenger room to become crowded, just enough space to haul stuff in the rear, and a muscular V8 under the hood. 15 photos



When the El Camino debuted back in 1959, American carmakers were still using big fins and rounded, low-slung bodies. The Biscayne and the Bel Air, for instance, featured big horizontal wings above the rear fascia, while the front end incorporated stylish, thin vents atop the headlamps. The El Camino borrowed these features to become a somewhat quirky pickup and I think that's just great. Hauling potatoes must have been a fun activity back in the day.



But I digress. All I wanted is to show you this nicely restored El Camino from 1960. Following a restoration process that included more than 1,500 hours, the classic



If you know your classic El Caminos, you probably already noticed that the wheels aren't stock. They've been replaced with a set of 15-inch American Racing rollers, but they only make the car look better. This Chevy also features a customized hood with turn signals indicators, but again, it doesn't ruin the classic look.



The interior is beautiful restored as well, with everything shining like the car just left the assembly line. The all-black upholstery is disrupted by yellow inserts on the center console and door panels for that 1960s all-American look. There are a few upgrades to talk about here as well, including Autometer gauges and a



Like a proper restomod, this El Camino also hides a few surprises under the hood. For starters, the original engine has been replaced with a GM Performance Ram Jet 350. The 5.7-liter V8 crate engine was developed specifically for projects like these, as it delivers modern performance and reliability with vintage style.



While it looks like a carbureted V8 from the past, it comes with fuel injection and ceramic-coated headers. The build also includes a Flowmaster exhaust, an electric fuel pump, and an aluminum radiator with electric fans. What about power, you ask? Well, the Ram Jet cranks out a solid 345 horsepower and 396 pound-feet of twist.



That's only 10 horsepower more than the range-topping 5.7-liter V8 that



Overall, this is one of those restomods that retains the classic appearance inside and out and keeps things fairly simple under the hood. Instead of an LS-powered street-legal racer, this 1960 El Camino is a stylish highway cruiser. And that's just fine.



