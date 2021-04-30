Chevrolet Camaro Pickup Truck Conversion Looks Like a Homebrew El Camino Tribute

Two-door vehicles with a tray out back first appeared in the 1920s in the United States, and since then, many automakers have perfected this body style with varying degrees of commercial success. The Ranchero comes to mind, but the most popular ute ever made comes courtesy of GM.
Launched right after the Ranchero, the El Camino was produced over five generations from 1959 to 1987. General Motors pulled the plug on the car-based pickup over increasing demand for proper trucks and utility vehicles.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit established the El Camino as the premiere ute with the arrival of the Super Sport in 1968, which offered 325 or 350 horsepower from a Turbo-Jet V8 engine with big-port heads, solid lifters, and a four-barrel carb. GM kept making utility coupes long after the Elky was phased out, but even the Holden Ute has been unfortunately phased out.
A void, therefore, was created in the automaker’s lineup in 2017 when the Elizabeth Plant in Australia came to a grinding halt. That vacuum won’t be filled anytime soon if you take a look at the sales figures for mid- and full-size trucks, which is why the Camaro-based truck in the photo gallery is worthy of your attention. The car may look unfinished at the present moment, but Casados Design of Alabaster, Alabama is taking its time building this muscly pony-car-turned-truck because “the customer has very specific ideas.”
A homebrew project with a five-foot bed, the "El Camarino" is pretty much unique from the B-pillar back. The rear quarter panels are reportedly manufactured from steel, and lightweight aluminum was used for the tail.
According to a March 9th post on Instagram from the customization shop, Casados Design will have the coachwork finished in around 10 months.
