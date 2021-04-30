C8 Corvette Drag Races Fellow Rally Attendees, Destroys All Competition

Drag racing is a pretty competitive activity, and the best thing about it is that, unlike other forms of motorsport where you need to lap a circuit over and over again, here, the conclusion comes pretty quickly.
In fact, the more quickly it comes, the more likely it is you won. It's an action-packed affair that, to the untrained eye, can sometimes hide the countless hours spent prepping the car, testing it, tuning it, making sure it makes the best time to the hundredth of a second.
Drag racing can also be fun and friendly, and there's no better occasion for that than when a rally of car enthusiasts hits a drag strip in their vehicles. However, don't make the mistake of thinking that even under these circumstances, it will not get competitive.
With cars such as the C8 Corvette, a C7 Corvette Z06, a modified Porsche 718 Cayman, a Mercedes-AMG C63, a Lamborghini Huracan, a BMW M2, and even a Dodge Viper, how could it not? All these people spent good money on their cars with the promise they'd be buying quick vehicles, so they all have a point to prove.
Sadly for them, Matt's green Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray takes the win in every race it takes part in, and its opponents include the C7 Z06, another C8, the Cayman, the AMG, the BMW, and the glorious Viper. Considering it's a 1/8 mile drag strip with no prep, the high-power RWD cars don't really stand a chance—at least not those who are more renowned for trying to kill their drivers by going sideways than having a great launch.
For full transparency, it should be noted that Matt's neon green C8 isn't stock, featuring a host of bolt-ons that boost its performance to an unspecified degree. Pretty soon, though, he'll get a ProCharger supercharger to boot, meaning showing up with his car at these kinds of events will be downright filthy on his part. That said, we look forward to it.
Drag racing can also be fun and friendly, and there's no better occasion for that than when a rally of car enthusiasts hits a drag strip in their vehicles. However, don't make the mistake of thinking that even under these circumstances, it will not get competitive.
With cars such as the C8 Corvette, a C7 Corvette Z06, a modified Porsche 718 Cayman, a Mercedes-AMG C63, a Lamborghini Huracan, a BMW M2, and even a Dodge Viper, how could it not? All these people spent good money on their cars with the promise they'd be buying quick vehicles, so they all have a point to prove.
Sadly for them, Matt's green Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray takes the win in every race it takes part in, and its opponents include the C7 Z06, another C8, the Cayman, the AMG, the BMW, and the glorious Viper. Considering it's a 1/8 mile drag strip with no prep, the high-power RWD cars don't really stand a chance—at least not those who are more renowned for trying to kill their drivers by going sideways than having a great launch.
For full transparency, it should be noted that Matt's neon green C8 isn't stock, featuring a host of bolt-ons that boost its performance to an unspecified degree. Pretty soon, though, he'll get a ProCharger supercharger to boot, meaning showing up with his car at these kinds of events will be downright filthy on his part. That said, we look forward to it.