Toyota Yaris GRMN Drag and Roll Races GR Yaris, Gets Destroyed So Many Times

After just checking out Mat Watson’s YouTube channel to see him play with a BMW M4 and an M2 CS, it’s time to get back to the daily job. No worries, there’s more track shenanigans (or, rather, airstrip action) in store, and again with two cool models from the same manufacturer.
We are used to seeing all sorts of comparisons prepared by the carwow YouTube channel, but it seems that Mat Watson loves to play with the genres quite a bit. So, after a masterfully luxurious comparison between the Mercedes S-Class, the Audi A8, and BMW’s 7 Series, it’s time for something different.
And very Japanese, even though at least one of the models seen here still shares a connection with a popular automotive landmark from Germany. It’s funny, really, because Watson is trying his best not to laugh while explaining the name of the Toyota Yaris GRMN, which is short from “Gazoo Racing Meister of the Nürburgring.”
Yeah, let’s get back to more serious business. Such as the presentation of the technical capabilities of both the Yaris GRMN and the newer GR Yaris. Then it’s off to all sorts of shenanigans from the 1:53 mark (starting with the soundcheck) because it seems that Mat is even less serious at work than when performing in front of the camera for his own YT channel.
Never mind those thoughts because he’s already channeled the inner-meister from the 2:45 mark for the first race of a foggy day. It’s the customary quarter-mile drag battle, and although we already know the more powerful and GR-Four AWD-equipped GR Yaris is going to win, we’re all here to see “what’s the difference.”
Well, it’s a big one. And it only gets bigger once Mat tries to find a different scenario (aside from the audio one, where a four-cylinder always beats the three-cylinder no matter what). So, he goes for a couple of roll races from the 3:54 and 4:53 marks, respectively, lifting the speed up from 30 to 50 mph (48 to 80 kph) in the faint hope of having a chance.
Nope, that’s not going to happen, not even after switching the page to a series of brake tests from the 6:05 mark. Yes, the Yaris GRMN is fun, but the result is ultimately the same. The GR Yaris wins all, including the chance of being a cult classic in the making!
