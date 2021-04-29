1970 Dodge Challenger vs. 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

4 Postman’s Secret, Impressive Hoard of Pontiac Trans Ams Found, Goes to Auction

The Chevrolet Camaro is GM's most celebrated muscle car from the late 1960s, but the Chevelle is nothing to sneeze at either. Also offered with big-block engines, the midsize was just as capable at the drag strip. And this classic drag race between a 1969 Chevelle and a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T proves just that. 1 photo



Fitted with a three-speed automatic transmission, the 3,690-pound (1,674-kg) coupe was originally tested in the low 14s at the drag strip. Does it have what it takes to win against a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T?



This Mopar is very similar as far as specs go. Fitted with a 440 (7.2-liter) six-pack V8, this R/T hits the drag strip with 390 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of twist. All that oomph travels to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic. On paper, the



But things are a bit different now. Both cars are notably faster down the quarter-mile, and the result is a bit surprising compared to period testing.



Specifically, the Challenger runs the sprint in just 11.66 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 117.07 mph (188.4 kph). The Chevelle is only a tenth-second slower at 11.79 seconds, while its trap speed is just a tad below the Mopar's at 116.55 mph (187.56 kph). It is a tight photo finish that sees the Challenger R/T win, but I'm pretty sure the Challenger could take it home faster if given a rematch.



Drag race aside, both cars are fine examples of properly maintained classic muscle cars with shiny paint jobs, perfect chrome, and clean engine bays. The metallic blue paint on the Chevelle is gorgeous too, but nothing beats a classic Mopar in



