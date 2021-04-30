autoevolution
90-Mile Chevrolet Suburban School Truck Is a Real Sleeper, Pricier Than a TRX

30 Apr 2021, 8:36 UTC ·
When you think of a school bus or any vehicle that used to deliver kids to school, do you ever think of something fast? Or something that packs a large V8? Someone did go down this road and decided to build a very special vehicle, which should be capable of delivering an increased amount of smiles per gallon.
We're talking about a former California School truck, whose past is still visible thanks to the side stickers that read "Redlands Unified School District." But the air intake protruding through the hood is a clear sign that this is not an ordinary school truck anymore. The whole project was completed in two years, and right now, it shows only 90 miles on the clock.

If it weren't for the classic design cues, you could be tricked into thinking that this is a brand new SUV, and the price tag reflects that entirely. But before telling you how deep you have to dig into your pockets for this Suburban, let's have a look at some of its cool features. The sixth generation of the Suburban was on sale between 1967 and 1972, and if you wanted a V8, there were five different engines you could choose from.

The smallest one available was a 283 cubic inch (4.6-liter) unit, while the most potent one was a 396 cubic inch (6.5-liter) one. But this school truck now packs a large 454 cubic inch (7.4-liter) big block, which should give it just enough oomph to put a big smile on your face. Sure, adding a supercharger into the equation would've made it even more impressive, but with a vehicle this big, more power might have made things worse.

All the basic engine mods are in place as well, and you get Dual 4-barrel Holley carburetors and long-tube headers, alongside a 3-inch (76-mm) Flowmaster dual exhaust. The seller provides a short video of the vehicle, but we only get to hear it at low revs, which is still tempting enough. And on the inside, the soundtrack is complemented by a very tidy look, with three spacious and brand new-looking bench seats.

With a more modern engine in it, a TH400 4-speed automatic gearbox was also brought into play, and more upgrades were made to give this true restomod status. With power steering, power front disc brakes, a modern alternator, a big aluminum radiator, and dual electric fans, this '69 Suburban was built to last and provide a more comfortable driving experience. Once again, that leads us to the idea that you get what you pay for.

That's because this Suburban comes with a price tag of $119,995, which is more than you would pay for a brand new Ram TRX. It sure isn't going to be faster than a TRX, more comfortable, or more reliable, but it's bound to attract more attention at a car show. You simply have to figure out if it's the attention that matters more to you or if you'd rather choose function over form while losing the unique factor at the same time.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
