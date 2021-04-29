Chopped Chevrolet Monte Carlo Shows Badass Custom Look in Dark Rendering

4 Postman’s Secret, Impressive Hoard of Pontiac Trans Ams Found, Goes to Auction

When you mention the Chevrolet Monte Carlo in a custom car context, many enthusiasts will think of all the third- and fourth-generation models that have been taken down the lowrider route. As for the muscle car club, it is where the original, which was offered between 1970 and 1972, comes into play. The digital build we have here? It does away with such "norms," carving its own path that's as unapologetic as they come. 7 photos



The elements that set the '72 aside from its predecessors have received plenty of attention on the proposal showcased in this rendering. As such, the Cadillac-like egg-crate grille now features fewer bars, which stick to the vertical layout. Oh, and the parking lamps that used to flank the grille have been left behind since the V8 monster sitting behind them needs all the cooling it can get.



And while the details of the motor aren't mentioned, you can expect a certain form of forced induction to be present. Otherwise, why would the revised hood of the 1972MY have received a power bulge?



The massive chrome bumper is still in place and, in conjunction with the LED hardware sitting above it, brings a



As you may have noticed, the fenders have been chopped to accommodate monstrously-sized wheels shod in performance tires, with this sort of transformation also requiring the inner wheel arches to be modified.



The cutting tools also feasted on the upper side of the retro



And the remastered posterior is just as radical, with the Longtail-style wing, which is also secured via a pair of rods, accompanied by four exhaust tips of the extrovert type. And the redefined lighting signature goes even deeper than that of the front end.



Now, digital art label MalonyxMedia, which is responsible for these wicked pixels, was considerate enough also to introduce a version of the 1972 Monte Carlo that appeals to traditionalists. And you'll find that one in the second Instagram post below.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by MalonyxMedia (@malonyxmedia)

