Gen 5 Whipple Supercharger for LT-Based GM Truck V8s Promises Huge Gains

Just like the Silverado 1500 before it, the fourth generation is available with 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 engines. The biggest change is direct injection over the previous multi-port injection system, and these mills also feature Dynamic Fuel Management designed to save fuel in light-load conditions.
Codenamed L84 and L87, the small-block V8 engines are not available with a factory-backed supercharger although Ram offers the TRX with a force-fed HEMI that cranks out 702 horsepower. Thankfully for Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 owners, Whipple can spruce up the horsepower and torque figures with a supercharger and an ECM unlock service from HP Tuners.
The Fresno-based company promises unmatched cooling capacity thanks to an oversized air-to-water intercooler and more power than any positive displacement blower on the market right now. The fifth-generation supercharger is backed up by a high-flow aluminum intake manifold, high-flow water system, billet idler plate, as well as an adjustable idler system.
Priced at $6,750 and $1,399.99, respectively, this pairing is very impressive according to the dyno sheet. In the case of the 5.3-liter V8, the baseline numbers of 300 horsepower and 318 pound-feet (341 Nm) at the rear wheels on 91-octane fuel can be improved to 467 horsepower and 441 pound-feet (598 Nm) of torque. Level up to the 6.2-liter V8, and you’re looking at 354 and 525 ponies plus 394 and 513 pound-feet (534 and 696 Nm).
According to a customer who upgraded his 5.3-liter Trail Boss truck with the Whipple supercharger and HP Tuners engine control module, you can easily smoke a second-generation Raptor for approximately $10,000 worth go-faster goodies. This customer further reports north of 16 miles per gallon (14.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway with 35-inch rubber and a 2.5-inch lift kit. For reference, the Ram 1500 TRX mentioned earlier is rated by the EPA at merely 14 miles per gallon (16.8 liters per 100 kilometers).
50-state legal, the 3.0-liter supercharger comes standard with a black finish. Customers who want a fancier color have to spend $600 for this option, and Whipple charges $800 for a polished blower and intake manifold.
