Jeff Bezos Is Upset About NASA Lunar Lander Deal, Elon Musk Is Childish

5 Porsche Taycan Cross Pickup Looks Fast and Ready to Haul Stuff in Quick Render

4 94-Mile 1969 Chevrolet K10 Took Three Years to Build, Pricier Than a Corvette C8

More on this:

Chevrolet C10 Shows Muscular Widebody in All-Black Rendering

The third incarnation of Chevrolet C/K trucks was the most enduring of them all. Introduced for the 1973 model year, it soldiered on for 18 years. Nowadays, many examples have left their blue-collar nature behind, serving as the starting point for impressive builds, be these from the real or the digital world. And the pixel project we have here serves as a brilliant example of this. 5 photos



Well, the



The widebody approach is just a component of the aero transformation experience by the pickup truck, with the overall approach delivering a streamlined look; the bed cover obviously deserves credit for it, and it is unexpectedly matched with a roof spoiler.



Then again, the boxy bits haven't been left behind. Au contraire, the front fascia was reworked in this fashion and now mixes a sporty grille with standout LED graphics for the classic light clusters, as well as a flush bumper that displays a splitter.



The said splitter is part of a lower-body aero treatment that also includes side skirt add-ons, as well as a pair of elements adorning the south side of the rear fenders, just after the wheels.



And while we've reached the posterior, we'll mention the simple diffuser-like element, which houses a trapezoidal exhaust in the middle.



The taillights feature a similar scheme to the one that transformed the headlights, while the tailgate sports a custom badge showcasing the name of the digital label that massaged the machine: personalizatuauto (this is run by a digital artist named Emmanuel Brito).



Judging by the microscopic ride height (here's a



Oh, and if it's contrast you're seeking, look no further than the branding on the sidewalls of the Toyo rubber that links this bad boy to the street.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Brito (@personalizatuauto) Looking past the cab, which was more rounded than other trucks of the era, with the obvious aim of reducing drag and improving fuel efficiency, the body styling mostly consists of straight lines.Well, the Chevy portrayed in this rendering does away with all that, introducing sculpted overfenders that have a dramatic effect on the vehicle's appearance.The widebody approach is just a component of the aero transformation experience by the pickup truck, with the overall approach delivering a streamlined look; the bed cover obviously deserves credit for it, and it is unexpectedly matched with a roof spoiler.Then again, the boxy bits haven't been left behind. Au contraire, the front fascia was reworked in this fashion and now mixes a sporty grille with standout LED graphics for the classic light clusters, as well as a flush bumper that displays a splitter.The said splitter is part of a lower-body aero treatment that also includes side skirt add-ons, as well as a pair of elements adorning the south side of the rear fenders, just after the wheels.And while we've reached the posterior, we'll mention the simple diffuser-like element, which houses a trapezoidal exhaust in the middle.The taillights feature a similar scheme to the one that transformed the headlights, while the tailgate sports a custom badge showcasing the name of the digital label that massaged the machine: personalizatuauto (this is run by a digital artist named Emmanuel Brito).Judging by the microscopic ride height (here's a lifted C10 to compensate), the vehicle features air springs. Then there are the custom wheels, which mix a concave profile, double spokes, and a dark finish that matches the all-black attire of the vehicle.Oh, and if it's contrast you're seeking, look no further than the branding on the sidewalls of the Toyo rubber that links this bad boy to the street.