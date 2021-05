Slammed 1972 Chevrolet C10 SEMA Build Flexes Suicide Doors, Vortec V8 Swap

Offered with the owner’s manual, lots of receipts, and magazine features, the short-wheelbase C10 was commissioned by a lifelong drag racer. Taken apart for a ground-up restoration, the half-ton workhorse received Candy Apple and Cosmic Dust paintwork as well as graphite and orange pinstripes.Many hours of precise metalwork went into this SEMA-featured pickup, which is rocking custom-cut glass and suicide doors. Sourced from a Chevrolet Camaro, the front bumper has been stretched 18 inches around a custom-designed valance. Chrome-trimmed headlights, a chopped greenhouse that complements a re-angled windshield, billet side mirrors, and a long-wheelbase bed with a one-off aluminum tonneau are featured as well, together with Marquez Design taillights and a slightly raked custom tailgate.The rear bumper was also sourced from a Camaro, and its defining characteristic is the center-outlet exhaust tip. Spent gases are managed by a Flowmaster Hushpower muffler constructed from stainless steel. The stiffened frame is flexing a shortened rear axle from a Silverado 1500 with 3.43 gears, Porterbuilt Fabrication suspension, AccuAir air ride, and six-piston brake calipers that grip a quarter of drilled-and-slotted brake rotors.Now rolling very close to the ground on Toyo Proxes ST rubber shoes, the slammed truck integrates a 1959 Chevrolet Impala dashboard with Dakota Digital telemetry. Stitched by Stitches Customs in Arizona, the Light Gray Ultraleather bucket seats flank a steel center console with snakeskin-lined cupholders. A Colorado Custom steering wheels, polished tilting column, billet pedals, Kenwood touchscreen infotainment, Arc Audio speakers and amps, and Vintage Air climate control also need to be mentioned.This dashing C10 is listed at $97,900.