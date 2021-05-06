Next Gen 2022 NASCAR Cup Car: What's New and What Makes Is Better

Slammed 1972 Chevrolet C10 SEMA Build Flexes Suicide Doors, Vortec V8 Swap

Classic pickups are perfect canvases for award-winning builds, and award-winning builds rarely get better than a one-of-a-kind C10 with a slick exterior, groovy interior, and modern hardware. Offered by RK Motors Charlotte, the eye-catching truck we’ll cover today takes its mojo from a Vortec 5300 with polished breathers and eight-stack fuel injection. 28 photos



Many hours of precise metalwork went into this SEMA-featured pickup, which is rocking custom-cut glass and suicide doors. Sourced from a Chevrolet Camaro, the front bumper has been stretched 18 inches around a custom-designed valance. Chrome-trimmed headlights, a chopped greenhouse that complements a re-angled windshield, billet side mirrors, and a long-wheelbase bed with a one-off aluminum tonneau are featured as well, together with Marquez Design taillights and a slightly raked custom tailgate.



The rear bumper was also sourced from a Camaro, and its defining characteristic is the center-outlet exhaust tip. Spent gases are managed by a Flowmaster Hushpower muffler constructed from stainless steel. The stiffened frame is flexing a shortened rear axle from a Silverado 1500 with 3.43 gears, Porterbuilt Fabrication suspension, AccuAir air ride, and six-piston brake calipers that grip a quarter of drilled-and-slotted brake rotors.



Now rolling very close to the ground on Toyo Proxes ST rubber shoes, the slammed truck integrates a 1959 Chevrolet Impala dashboard with Dakota Digital telemetry. Stitched by Stitches Customs in Arizona, the Light Gray Ultraleather bucket seats flank a steel center console with snakeskin-lined cupholders. A Colorado Custom steering wheels, polished tilting column, billet pedals, Kenwood touchscreen infotainment, Arc Audio speakers and amps, and Vintage Air climate control also need to be mentioned.



This dashing C10 is



