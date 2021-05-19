Porsche Taycan Turbo S vs. 911 GT3 Weissach Pack Drag Race Is a Swift Execution

Using a Porsche 911 GT3 RS with or without the Weissach Package for a drag race is a bit like using a katana to spread butter on toast. Yes, you normally do that with a blade as well, but it's all about what the blade was built for in the first place.
In the case of the GT3 RS, its purpose is as clear as daylight: if the countless aero bits spread all over its body don't give it away, then the massive rear wing must put it beyond any doubt that it's a car designed to shine on a racetrack.
It is a nimble, quick-accelerating, downforce beast that makes lapping any track on this planet an absolute treat, offering the kind of cornering composure you wouldn't normally expect from a street-legal car. Of course, Porsche offers something even more extreme in the GT2 RS, but you wouldn't guess it after driving the GT3 RS.
The orangey-red (called Guards Red, and it's a standard color no less) one here also has the Weissach Package included, making it even more of a track weapon. The optional package consists of a series of carbon fiber parts that replace the heavier original ones, thus reducing the weight of the 911 even further.
However, none of that will help it too much in its fight against the brand's first electric vehicle, the Taycan. Present here in its top trim level, Porsche's battery-powered sedan has proven its worth repeatedly in standing quarter-mile races. Everybody knows it can make the most of the 751 hp (761 PS) its two motors produce thanks to its AWD capabilities and, something that will come in handy here, its two-speed automatic transmission.
We all expect the Taycan Turbo S to fly off the line next to the RWD-only GT3 RS, but you would bank on the 911 to start reeling the EV in at some point during the race. Well, you'd lose your money if you did that because the gap between the two continues to grow throughout the entire length of the run.
Moral of the story? Don't use a katana to spread the butter. And if you do, don't think it's a bad blade just because you're not using the right tool for the right job. There's a very good reason why samurais didn't wield butter knives.
