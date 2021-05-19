Chevy Camaro ZL1 Races Mustang GT Over a Quarter-Mile, Ford's Feelings Get Hurt

If this drag race took place in the Mortal Kombat universe, we’d have heard the game's announcer utter the word “fatality” after that Mustang finally crossed the line. Yes, it was that bad of a beatdown. 6 photos



It’s also curious how this Mustang manages not to look stock on the outside yet ended up performing worse than a stock model should. However, we are willing to accept there might have been an issue with the car, or perhaps the driver messed up while shifting gears. Any of these scenarios would explain why the car was roughly a full second slower than a factory spec



At its best, the Mustang GT will put down 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (569 nm) of torque when equipped with a Gen III Coyote V8 engine. Models with Gen II units, meanwhile, have 435 hp (441 PS) and 332 lb-ft (432 Nm) of torque. We’d really like to know what type of gearbox this Mustang has because the 10R80 ten-speed auto is by far its greatest weapon.



As for the Camaro ZL1, this is the high-performance version of the SS specification, which is what you’d normally compare to a GT-spec Mustang. Powering the Chevy is a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, the same as you get in the



In the end, yes, this was far from a fair fight, and while the



