Low-Key Mustang GT Meets E85 Trackhawk at the Strip, Pulls a Whipple Surprise

More on this:

1 Mighty Nissan GT-Rs Now Have Trouble Drag Racing Audi's RS3 and the Old Fox Body

2 Twin-Turbo Mustang Drags Them All: Supra MkIV, Hellcat, R35 GT-R, C7 ZR1, Camaro

3 Lady's Caddy ATS-V Gaps Truck, Camaro, M3 but Vortec Mustang Proves Too Much

4 LS Turbo 1984 Ford LTD Races Supercharged Mustangs and Vette, Gap Is Minuscule

5 Jeep Trackhawk Attacks on Mustang, Redeye, Corvette Have Surprise Mix of Results