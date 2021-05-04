Never Count a Race Over, Probably Said 9s Mustang to Old-School Chevy Chevelle

We all know that old saying “it ain’t over till the fat lady sings” and its applications do range extremely wide (no pun intended this time), including when it comes to ETs and trap speeds, apparently. As such, here’s a trio of interesting encounters that coincidentally took place during the same event, Bristol Dragway’s recent “Street Car Takeover.”
The drag strip bonanza took place over the past weekend (April 30th - May 1st) in Bristol, Tennessee, where the Bristol Dragway quarter mile aficionados became witness to a few odd occurrences. Courtesy of the latest video (embedded below) from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, we also have them neatly arranged for our viewing pleasure.
Basically, it’s another demonstration of the flair that accompanies many of the featured battles we have seen on this channel. And, over time, we have grown accustomed to its quirks - be them Toyota 2JZ-Swapped Fox Body Mustangs going for both the win and the wheelie stand or the Nissan GT-R that’s capable of gapping a motorcycle but fails to win the case against an (apparently) humble Audi A3.
Naturally, they’re also trying to fill in all the blanks in between and this time around we’ve arrived at the “never give up” chapter of comebacks. First up on the roster (hey, it’s Mustang Month here at autoevolution, so we’re going for the full treat for the Blue Oval aficionados) are a couple of New Age ‘Stangs vying for supremacy.
Logically, a Ford wins, but it’s not the one we initially see conducting the hostilities from the 0:41 mark because the right lane delivers the first surprise with a spectacular recovery and ends up winning with a 9.69s to 11.67s ET. Next up from the one-minute mark comes an older Fox Body Mustang that lined up with something that doesn’t even sport a rear bumper.
Don’t judge a book by its (missing) covers is the name of the game here, so the right lane once more emerges victorious (10.03 to 10.92 for anyone keeping tabs). This is how we arrive to the final encounter, which is arguably also the most interesting of them all, because it’s also a classic battle of “old vs. new.”
The modern ride is again a Ford of the Mustang variety, while the left lane provides us with a spectacular old-school Chevy Chevelle foe from the 1:15 mark. The obvious modifications clearly show that both mean business, but anyone expecting a heated skirmish might have been disappointed... at first.
That’s because the ‘Stang initially loses a tempo - even the camera guy focuses solely on the Chevelle, naturally expecting for the latter to collect the laurels. It’s not over until the ET board lights up, though, as the crowd goes wild with excitement when the blue(er) ride almost loses its temper (and control) in the successful bid to make that fabled comeback. In the end, the numbers (9.91s for the Ford to Chevy’s 10.55s) clearly don’t paint the whole picture...
