Lady's Caddy ATS-V Gaps Truck, Camaro, M3 but Vortec Mustang Proves Too Much

Recent Street Car Takeover events that took place earlier this month at the Atlanta and Bristol Dragways have proven very successful in attracting both drag racing enthusiasts and onlookers, as the suspense was guaranteed. Case in point, the latest series of skirmishes presented by the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, this time centered around the small yet just as feisty Cadillac ATS-V series.
General Motors has already moved on to the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V series, including in Blackwing format, but these still have some way to go before people start preparing them for the coming quarter-mile battles. And, just to make sure that everyone knows the predecessors aren’t obsolete just yet, here are some fresh battles against the street-legal cream of the crop.
We recently witnessed what happened when a freshly tuned Caddy CTS-V came to the drag racing party to challenge stars like the C7 Chevy Corvette, a vintage Chevelle, and even a 1,000+ horsepower Hellcat. Now it’s time to focus on a couple of its smaller siblings, a blue ATS-V sedan and a white, lady-driven ATS-V coupe.
It seems the former ATS-V four-door is just the appetizer as it lines up with a Chevrolet Camaro Convertible to put things into perspective. The battle is swift, and the gap is wide, as the rivals end up with 10.53s and 12.04s ETs, with the ATS-V easily claiming the victory.
We continue with more of the same in terms of how close the competitors are. Still, we default our attention in the video embedded below towards the ATS-V Coupe running on an E85 blend, which is owned and/or driven by a lady called Heather, according to the description.
The Caddy makes short work of an equally white pickup truck from the 1:37 mark (10.22s to 13.08s) and then moves on to more serious battles as it lines up with an S550 Ford Mustang enhanced with a Vortec supercharger, from the 3:10 mark.
Well, the latter isn’t as easy to conquer as some might assume, as the ATS-V's improved time of 10.20s still isn’t enough to secure the victory against the Mustang’s almost flawless 10.02-second run. No worries, because the driver of the Caddy is very consistent and continues to post very good ETs.
As such, we see the ATS-V once more deliver the gap against a black Camaro Coupe (10.22s to 12.47s) from the 3:40 mark. Later during the evening, the Cadillac performance coupe even starts to take on the import competition, in the form of a crimson BMW M3 (10.18s to 11.56s).
