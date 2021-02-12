First-Ever 2022 Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings to Be Auctioned for Charity

At the beginning of February, Cadillac pulled the wraps off the most powerful sedan it ever made, the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing. It was accompanied on the stage by its smaller sibling, the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing, the only sedan on the American market factory-equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission. And now we already get word of the first ones of each family going under the hammer for charity.

35 photos