First-Ever 2022 Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings to Be Auctioned for Charity

At the beginning of February, Cadillac pulled the wraps off the most powerful sedan it ever made, the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing. It was accompanied on the stage by its smaller sibling, the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing, the only sedan on the American market factory-equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission. And now we already get word of the first ones of each family going under the hammer for charity.
The auction will be handled by Barrett-Jackson, as part of its larger event in March in Scottsdale, Arizona. All the proceeds from selling VIN 001 of both models will go to Black Ambition, a non-profit set up by Pharrell Williams to support Black and Latin entrepreneurs.
Now, to address the elephant in the room, Barrett-Jackson will not sell the cars per se, because they do not exist. Cadillac will start rolling them off the lines later this year for late-summer deliveries, so a solution was found: the winners will get the rights to the first production models in the two series.
“As the last in a line of Cadillacs with a factory 6-speed manual transmission, these two first-production vehicles are destined to be coveted collector cars for generations to come. The Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings have seen tremendous attention since their introduction just days ago,” said in a statement Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.
“It is an honor that GM chose to auction these performance sedans as part of the largest docket of VIN 001 and first production vehicles ever offered during one auction.”
The CT5-V Blackwing is priced from $84,990 and comes with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged engine good for 668 horsepower. Working with what is GM’s last planned 6-speed manual transmission, it allows it to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds.
The CT4-V Blackwing on the other hand gets its punch from a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 rated at 472 horsepower and capable of achieving a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds. This one is priced at $59,990.
