First-Ever 2022 Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings to Be Auctioned for Charity

The auction will be handled by Barrett-Jackson, as part of its larger event in March in Scottsdale, Arizona. All the proceeds from selling VIN 001 of both models will go to Black Ambition, a non-profit set up by Pharrell Williams to support Black and Latin entrepreneurs.Now, to address the elephant in the room, Barrett-Jackson will not sell the cars per se, because they do not exist. Cadillac will start rolling them off the lines later this year for late-summer deliveries, so a solution was found: the winners will get the rights to the first production models in the two series.“As the last in a line of Cadillacs with a factory 6-speed manual transmission, these two first-production vehicles are destined to be coveted collector cars for generations to come. The Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings have seen tremendous attention since their introduction just days ago,” said in a statement Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson “It is an honor that GM chose to auction these performance sedans as part of the largest docket of VIN 001 and first production vehicles ever offered during one auction.”The CT5-V Blackwing is priced from $84,990 and comes with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged engine good for 668 horsepower. Working with what is GM’s last planned 6-speed manual transmission, it allows it to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds.The CT4-V Blackwing on the other hand gets its punch from a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 rated at 472 horsepower and capable of achieving a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds. This one is priced at $59,990.