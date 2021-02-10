Crystal White 2020 Cadillac CT6-V up for Grabs With 1,017 Miles on its 550-HP V8

5 Twin-Turbo V8 Cadillac CT6-V Sports Sedan Offered for Sale With Very Few Miles

While there are better luxury cars out there, the CT6-V still deserves our respect for being a fast, luxurious, and very comfortable cruiser. In fact, more people bought a CT6 in the U.S. in 2019 than they did a Lexus LS, Audi A8 or Porsche Panamera, as per Carsalesbase . That just goes to show how desirable of a product this was – erm, is, considering it’s still being sold in China As with other Cadillac models, the CT6 also came with a range-topping “V” variant. The CT6-V was unveiled at the 2018 New York Auto Show, flexing a 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged Blackwing V8 engine, good for 550 hp (558 PS) and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. It also had all-wheel-drive, helping you get from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.8 seconds – just as quick as a 2021 BMW 750i xDrive, but for less money.Now, if you’d like to get your hands on a CT6-V, we just found a low-mileage 2020 example getting auctioned off by Mecum next month. It features a Crystal White exterior with a Jet Black interior and is one of just 600 units produced for the 2020 model year.The seller put just 1,020 miles (1,637 km) on that twin-turbo V8, which works alongside a 10-speed automatic transmission, active rear steering, and the magnetic ride control function.Other highlights include adaptive cruise control, heated, cooled and massage seats, a Bose Panaray sound system with 34 speakers, carbon fiber inserts for the interior, and a panoramic glass sunroof. Driver assist systems present on board include the lane tracking package, parking assistance surround view camera, blind spot assist, night vision, and the driver assistance package. Furthermore, the car sits on a set of 20-inch V Series wheels featuring a staggered dual multi-spoke design.While there are better luxury cars out there, the CT6-V still deserves our respect for being a fast, luxurious, and very comfortable cruiser.

