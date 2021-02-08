Got a Piggy Bank With Change? Break It Open and Get Yourself a Trek Marlin 5

Cadilla Lyriq Super Bowl Ad Highlights ScissorHands-Free Driving

It’s been 30 years since one of Tim Burton’s most beloved movies came out: Edward Scissorhands, starring Johnny Depp as the titular character and Winona Ryder as his unlikely love interest, Kim. 10 photos



Timothee Chalamet is her son, Edgar. Like his father, he too has scissors for hands, which understandably makes everyday activities more difficult, if not downright impossible. You can see a day in his high school life in the video below, one of the two ads GM had running during the



Because his scissorhands do so much damage, Edgar ends up having to walk home from school when the bus driver would not let him board again. He dreams of driving his own car, but, of course, that too would be impossible.



Unless that car is the new Lyriq, which comes with Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance that offers assisted driving on certain highways. The ad also offers a good look at the interior of the Lyriq, including the massive LED display with a customizable interface and a myriad of options. For Edgar, it’s what freedom looks like.



You can see the ad in full below. For those of a certain age, those who grew up with Edward Scissorhands, it tugs at the heartstrings. For everyone else, it could serve as an introduction to a classic film while highlighting the electric future.



