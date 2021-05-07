Stock Corvette Z06 C7 Races Tuned Mustang GT, Ford Gets Handed Embarrassing Loss

The seventh-generation Corvette Z06 is still one of America’s fastest-ever machines. On paper, it’s a genuine supercar and to beat it in a straight line with a Ford Mustang, you’d probably need either a very capable tune or at least a stock Shelby GT500, just to make it interesting.
Not only does the Z06 Vette weigh around 180 lbs (80 kg) less than a Mustang GT, it also has better aerodynamic properties, plus a great deal more power and torque than the Ford’s gen III Coyote V8 can muster on its own.
What makes the Z06 tick is a supercharged (1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS blower) 6.2-liter LT4 engine, sending its rear wheels 650 hp (569 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 nm) of torque with the help of either a seven-speed Tremec TR-6070 manual with rev-matching tech or the GM 8L90 eight-speed automatic. This car clearly has the latter gearbox, since the driver can be seen keeping both hands on the wheel during the race.
The Mustang meanwhile is a late model car. The uploader says it’s a 2019 GT spec in the clip, yet the title of the video reads “2020 5.0 Mustang”, which of course makes no difference because the drivetrain is identical on both 2019 and 2020 model year cars.
So then, we’re dealing with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, good for 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (569 nm) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed automatic gearbox. This car also features a bolt-on (intake/cat delete) E85 setup, so it’s definitely looking to punch above its weight, so to speak.
Unfortunately for its driver, as well as any major Mustang fans out there, you clearly need more than that in order to hang with e Z06. An aftermarket supercharger would have probably done the trick. But as is, this Mustang ate nothing but dust.
