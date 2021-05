Big Block Camaro Dragstar Drag Races a Chrome Pink GT-R, Obliteration Follows

AWD

With its series This vs. That, Hoonigan is showing everybody that not everything needs to be fair or even in a drag race. The most interesting videos come when the rivals come from totally different genres. And it doesn't get much more different than this.You've gotversus RWD, import vs. domestic, a heavily customized V6 against a big block V8 built for racing, a Powerglide, and a dual-clutch gearbox. And honestly, the shells also set them apart, with one chassis being modified and the other a tubular replica of something made about 50 years ago.The 2009 Nissan GT-R has clearly learned some new tricks, as indicated by the logos of the world-famous R35 tuner Alpha Omega . The V6 has been stroked to a 4.3-liter and makes 1,200 horsepower thanks to modified turbos. While the chrome-pink import can drive on the street on regular gas and is ensured, it prefers to be on a sticky track where the tires can accommodate that legendary Godzilla launch.The dragster impersonating a 1967 Camaro goes about its business differently. It's got a gigantic 540ci (8.85-liter) V8 that's all-motor and produces around 800 horsepower. It was built by the driver's dad back in the 1990s, and it sends power to the back via a 2-speed Powerglide. There's no launch control, traction control, or any of that GT-R malarkey.Everybody in the show says they want the dragster to win, but that's only because it's the underdog. The GT-R has built such a reputation for itself that people still know not to mess with it, even though this Japanese sports car was built a dozen years ago.The first race is the most exciting of them all, with the Camaro shooting ahead and the GT-R almost catching up by the end of the runway. Looks like that Powerglide is running out of gears. The GT-R wins the other two races, with some pretty funny excuses coming from the guy driving "daddy's" V8 dragster.