Audi Joins the Subscription Bandwagon With $84.99 Monthly Fee for MMI Navigation

The subscription-based approach in the car industry is unfortunately here to stay, so sooner or later, everybody should get used to paying a monthly fee for certain capabilities of their vehicles.
Audi is the latest big name to embrace this concept. The company today launched the Function on Demand subscription that allows owners to purchase MMI Navigation plus for vehicles not coming with navigation from the factory.
In other words, if you bought a 2021 Audi Q5, Q5 Sportback, A4, and A5 Premium and Premium Plus or a 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback Premium model, you can now get MMI Navigation plus from the myAudi app just like you’d normally buy a booster in Candy Crush Saga on your iPhone.
Audi is offering customers two different subscription plans, as they can get MMI Navigation plus and Audi connect PLUS for $84.99 per month or buy a 12-month subscription for $849.99 (which essentially means the monthly fee drops to $70.83).
In case you’re wondering why should anyone get a subscription, Audi apparently thinks this new approach makes perfect sense.
“Function on Demand MMI Navigation plus is especially useful for a driver who may need a one-month navigation subscription on a road trip, allowing passengers and rear-seat occupants with up to eight compatible devices, such as smartphones or tablets, the ability to watch videos using a vehicle’s built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection. An annual subscription may be beneficial for a driver who has found the right Audi and wants navigation so it further meets their needs and wants,” the company says.
Owners also getting Audi connect Plus receive access to built-in Amazon Music while also unlocking full-speed LTE Wi-Fi for up to eight devices in the car.
The standard Audi connect PRIME, which is the base of Audi connect PLUS, includes a bunch of other useful tech such as parking and traffic information, weather data, online media streaming, voice recognition, Twitter access, remote alerts, fuel prices, and predictive route guidance.
Audi also announced that the Premium trim 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback models are being provided with a Light Function Package that brings features like turning lights, dynamic cornering lights, and maneuvering light for low-speed driving. In this case, the full package is up for grabs as a one-time purchase for $259.99.
