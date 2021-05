Barely Driven 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pack Might Never Go Down in Value

The Porsche 991.2 GT3 Touring stood out thanks to its absent rear wing, replaced instead by the retractable rear spoiler of the Carrera GTS, featuring a Gurney flap and a 20-degree deployment angle. The effect was a smoother appearance, combined with additional downforce when needed. This spoiler will retract both automatically and manually, although that extra downforce is still less than what you get in a regular GT3.Otherwise, you get the same suspension as in the GT3 and the same engine , mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox.So, what of this car then? It’s available through Bring a Trailer , and it’s only got 1,200 miles (1,930 km) on its 4.0-liter flat-six unit, which is derived from the GT3 R and Cup racing cars, hence the epic 9,000 rpm red line. Peak output is rated at 493 hp (500 PS) and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque, allowing you to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in around 3.7 seconds.Other things we like about this particular GT3 Touring include the Granite Green Metallic exterior, flat-black side stripes, the satin black 20-inch center-lock wheels, and the black leather interior. Speaking of which, it’s got the optional 918-style carbon fiber bucket seats to go with the Sport Chrono Package, brushed aluminum trim, dual-zone climate control, the Light Design Package, Bose surround sound system, and more.When it was new, this car cost just under $190,000, but you’ll need a heck of a lot more to purchase it today.