With the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster now among us, the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche Neunelfer is prepared to exit the stage. But why not take the time to enjoy some of the finest examples the seventh incarnation of the 911 has offered us? Let's take the GT3 Touring we have here, for instance.
This rear-engined coupe packs the kind of configuration that can inspire plenty of tales. It all starts with the main hue of the Zuffenhausen machine, namely Light Ivory - this is the kind of shade that makes the Porscha stand out without having to scream.
Then again, it's not like this is a single-hue spec. Oh no. Zoom in on the wheels and theie shade green might make one thing of a military vehicle. We must also pay attention to the shades-of-gray Porsche badges on the centerlock rims.
The grey strips and "Porsche" scipt adorning the sides of the rear-engined coupe seem to match the elements mentioned above perfectly, so you might find yourself staring at this Porsche 911 GT3 Touring for quite a while.
Oh and while the banana-colored brake calipers might not suit any taste, these signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
Speaking of which, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the full visual might of the German machine.
Returning to the road-going 991.2 swansong mentioned in the title (the GT2 RS-based 935 is the racing swansong of this generation), we've already zoomed in on a few spectacular configurations, with this Miami Blue unit being an example as good as any.
As it has been the case with the other Speedster examples showcased before it, the said unit is a press car. However, with customer deliveries just around the corner, we'll certainly get to enjoy spectacular specs.
GT3 Touring in paint to sample Light Ivory. This car was spotted by Rennlister Tangerine when he brought in his car for service. The green wheels grab the attention and I really like the combination. Another Light Ivory Touring is currently being detailed, I hope to show that soon.