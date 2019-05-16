Porsche 935 Shows a Million Colors as Liveries Are Revealed

autoevolution

Only a few months have passed since the new version of the Porsche 935 has been revealed as a tribute to the racing heritage of the German brand, and the ultra-expensive, highly-limited car will soon make it to the track. But until it does, Porsche is flashing it for the world to see in a million colors.
The vehicle in itself is a tribute to the original Porsche 935/78, nicknamed Moby Dick, that raced around the Le Mans circuit back in the 1970s. It is also a melange of other highly successful Porsche race cars, as it borrows designs from a bunch of them: the LED rear lights of the 919 Hybrid LMP1, the side mirrors of today’s 911 RSR, and the exposed titanium tailpipes from the 1968 908. 

And that’s only on the outside. Inside, cues from the 917, the 909 Bergspyder, the 2019 911 GT3 R and the Carrera GT are honored on the laminated wood gearshift, the carbon steering wheel and the display behind it. 

But whereas the car in itself honors other cars, the paint job is meant to honor private motor racing teams who fieled the Porsche 935 over the years in competitions across the world.

In a photo gallery released this week, Porsche brings back the liveries from decades ago, reminding the world of John Wyer’s Gulf blue 935, Gianpiero Moretti’s MOMO red, or Bob Garretson’s black Interscope.

In all, seven different liveries are out to catch the eye of the spectators, and will be offered to the teams interested. 

From a performance standpoint, the new Porsche 935 is powered by a 3.8-liter six-cylinder twin-turbo engine linked to a 7-speed PDK gearboxthe same deployed on the road-legal 911 GT2 RS. The engine develops 700 hp.

The car will be produced in a limited run of 77 units, and each will sell for 701,948 Euro plus country-specific VAT. Porsche said deliveries are set to begin in next month.
