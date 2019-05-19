Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted in Traffic, PDK Rumors Grow

Can you imagine the kind of fun David Benioff and D.B Weiss are having these days? With a large portion of the Internet being unhappy with how the developed the final Game Of Thrones Season, the news that they duo will be in charge of the next Star Wars movie must've sent them on giggle frenzy. And do you know who else is going through a similar experience these days? Well, for one thing, the engineers testing the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
Yes, I know, the comparo above seems to have come out of the blue, but think about it - the said Zuffenhausen engineers know if the carmaker has decided to leave 911 cannibalization fears behind and will thus offer the mid-engined GT car with an optional PDK or not - as the soundtrack of prototypes has shown, the manual tranny is certainly there.
Clutches aside, those cool geeks are also aware of what's connected to the gas pedals underneath their right foot. As for the rest of us, well, we're expecting the road car to leave the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter of its predecessor behind, unlike the Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar, which has updated the engine (this now deliver 425 hp).
So here we are, dwelling on the rumors abouyt the license plate-holding 718 GT4 featuring a detuned version of the atmospheric flat-six that serves the 911 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster.
Regardless of the oily bits, the newcomer will pack a noticeable aero update compared to the car it replaces. For instance, you can notice this with the prototype in the social media post below - the tester has been spotted in traffic.
And the presence of the test car shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, those engineers are now polishing the final details, with the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 set to take place this year. And the same can be said about the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder.
The rivalry between the Porsche 718 Cayman and the BMW 2 Series is not that simple, since the various versions of the German sportscar aren't a perfect match for each other.
Even so, we can't discuss the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 without mentioning that the Bavarian automotive producer is working on the M2 CS. This Clubsport version will be dialed past the Competition trim and will also make its debut this year.
