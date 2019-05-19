autoevolution

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted in Traffic, PDK Rumors Grow

19 May 2019, 15:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Can you imagine the kind of fun David Benioff and D.B Weiss are having these days? With a large portion of the Internet being unhappy with how the developed the final Game Of Thrones Season, the news that they duo will be in charge of the next Star Wars movie must've sent them on giggle frenzy. And do you know who else is going through a similar experience these days? Well, for one thing, the engineers testing the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
5 photos
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The PassPorsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The PassPorsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The PassPorsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S on Nurburgring, Goes For The Pass
Yes, I know, the comparo above seems to have come out of the blue, but think about it - the said Zuffenhausen engineers know if the carmaker has decided to leave 911 cannibalization fears behind and will thus offer the mid-engined GT car with an optional PDK or not - as the soundtrack of prototypes has shown, the manual tranny is certainly there.

Clutches aside, those cool geeks are also aware of what's connected to the gas pedals underneath their right foot. As for the rest of us, well, we're expecting the road car to leave the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter of its predecessor behind, unlike the Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar, which has updated the engine (this now deliver 425 hp).

So here we are, dwelling on the rumors abouyt the license plate-holding 718 GT4 featuring a detuned version of the atmospheric flat-six that serves the 911 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster.

Regardless of the oily bits, the newcomer will pack a noticeable aero update compared to the car it replaces. For instance, you can notice this with the prototype in the social media post below - the tester has been spotted in traffic.

And the presence of the test car shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, those engineers are now polishing the final details, with the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 set to take place this year. And the same can be said about the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder.

The rivalry between the Porsche 718 Cayman and the BMW 2 Series is not that simple, since the various versions of the German sportscar aren't a perfect match for each other.

Even so, we can't discuss the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 without mentioning that the Bavarian automotive producer is working on the M2 CS. This Clubsport version will be dialed past the Competition trim and will also make its debut this year.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Porsche spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 SpeedsterPORSCHE 911 Speedster Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioAll PORSCHE models  
 
 