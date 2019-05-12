autoevolution

Miami Blue 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Like a Dream

12 May 2019
While there were nine million bicycles in Beijing once, the whole world will be the home of just 1,948 units of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speester - the German automotive producer chose this number as a nod to its birth year. And while the specs available through the configurator are virtually endless, it remains to be seen which one of them will actually make it to the real world (for instance, here's a wide range of Speedster dreams we recently discussed).
Meanwhile, Zuffenhausen has decided to throw out plenty of colors, with these adorning the small fleet that serves the press. And while we've talked about multiple toys of the sort (here's a Racing Yellow one, for instance), we are now back on topic, as we have a blue example to talk about.

The 2020 Neunelfer Speedster sitting before us comes dressed in a shade known as Miami Blue, which allows the rear-engined machine to stand out from the distance - you'll notice its presence long before you can get close enough and spot what kind of 911 this is.

And the black wheels, along with the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, only make this spec stand out even more.

I'll remind you that the 911 Speedster isn't just about the artistic roof and rear deck - while this thing does borrow the 4.0-liter flat-six from the retiring GT3, it does add important touches to the boxer.

The unit now features individual throttle bodies, which don't just improve throttle response and impress your buddies, but also help reduce emissions during cold starts, a critical moment for the engine.

It also comes with the Otto Particulate Filter, but, despite two of these being fitted to the exhaust in order to cope with the stricter emission regulations, a complete redesign of the system means it's actually 10 kilos lighter.

And the latter improvement is yet another clue towards the fact that we'll get to see the naturally aspirated flat-six live on in the 992 GT3.

