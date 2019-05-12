Miami Blue 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Like a Dream

View this post on Instagram

The all new limited edition Porsche Speedster spec’d in blue with black wheels!! • Video: @vencestagram • Follow ˜ @hype_garage ˜ for the latest automotive news and content! • #porsche #porschespeedster #speedster #hypegarage

A post shared by Hype Garage (@hype_garage) on May 9, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT