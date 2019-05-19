autoevolution

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 (Base Model) Spotted at Factory, Debut Imminent

19 May 2019, 15:25 UTC ·
Walk into a Porsche dealership today and you'll be greeted by four Neunelfer flavors, namely the Carrera S, Carrera 4S and the Cabriolet incarnations. Then again, with the Neunelfer family arguably being the richest in the history, the range will welcome multiple new members soon.
It will all start with the base Carrera. Multiple non-S 992 units have already been spotted (here's a Cabriolet for you) and you can see one in the image we have here.

As the model designation on the posterior of the sportscar explains, this a the base mode.

However, while the Cabriolet hiding behind the link above came with a trapezoidal exhaust layout, which is probably the standard exhaust for the non-S cars (the standard exhaust for the Carrera S comes with four round tailpipes), this one packs the oval pipes we've seen on the Carrera S Sport Exhaust.

Now, there are two main questions regarding the entry-level point of the eight-generation Porsche 911 and we'll discuss them in random order.

The generation change has brought a serious performance boost and while the Carrera S gained 30 ponies, jumping to 450 hp, we should see the 370 hp of the retired 991.2 Carrera becoming 400 horses for the newcomer.

Then there's the financial side. Sadly, the 992 is noticeably more expensive than the car it replaces, so we could expect the base Carrera to start around $100,000.What's next?
Once the Carrera joins the Carrera S, we'll see the German automotive producer releasing the spicier incarnation of the rear-engined machined. And the next twelve months should bring us models such as the Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 GT3, which have already been spotted testing in production trim.

And while the 911 Turbo has been spotted in both Coupe and Cabriolet form, the GT3 will only come with a fixed roof, as it always has. Or will it? You see, now that the 991.2 911 Speedster has landed as a 911 GT3 Cabriolet with added goodies, the rumor mill talks about the possibiliy of a 992 GT3 with an open top.

