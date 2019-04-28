New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Attacks Nurburgring, Sub-7m Lap Time In Sight

With the Carrera models of the 992 generation now among us, we can look forward to the even spicier models that are set to come our way. And the agenda for 2019 seems to include the new 911 Turbo.
Keep in mind that a leaked photo showed the 992 Turbo inside the factory earlier this year, so there's no need to let the camo on the prototype in the video below trick you.
Then again, the leaked prototype, which came dressed in Agate Grey, was probably wearing the optional Aerokit, so the standard model will pack slightly less aggressive aero, with the most significant difference expected to come from the rear wing.
Returning to the eight-generation Neunelfer test car in the clip below, the Turbo can be seen flying on the Green Hell, with the pace being the kind that makes one's jaw drop.
Of course, this brings us to the chronograph number of the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo. And we can expect the newcomer to drop below the seven-minute mark, even though that feat won't come easy.
For instance, the new Carrera S can play the Nordschleife game in 7:25, which makes it five seconds quicker than its predecessor. Then again, the gap between the Turbos might be larger, while we don't have an official chronograph number for the 991.2 Turbo (the 7:19 lap time was set by Sport Auto Magazine's Christian Gebhardt, which is sharp, but not quite as quick as works drivers).
Regardless, the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo could make its debut this September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. And then we'll be looking forward to the introduction of the 911 Turbo Cabriolet, which has also been spotted testing on multiple occasions.
Of course, other eigth-generation Neunelfer derivatives have been spied too, with the juicy list including the GT3 (the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay and so is the optional manual) and the Targa.
