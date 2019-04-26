autoevolution

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports Battling on Snowy Nurburgring Go Berserk

26 Apr 2019, 14:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Events
Whether you're a pro or an amateur, the Nurburgring has plenty of traps coming your way. And one of the most difficult to escape involves the weather. The atmospheric conditions at the Green Hell are the definition of "capricious", so, for instance, it's not uncommon for the infamous German track to be hit by occasional snowfalls in April.
4 photos
Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports Battling on Snowy NurburgringPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports Battling on Snowy NurburgringPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports Battling on Snowy Nurburgring
This is precisely what happened earlier this month, the Ring hosted a VLN race. Of course, the drivers who were determined enough didn't let the white stuff get in the way and pushed through it.

And while I may be a bit late with this report, I've brought along a sample that easily lets one understand what it was all about.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows a pair of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsports duking it out as if the track was perfect.

Of course, with snow falling all over, the posterior of these customer racecars was dancing like crazy. And this is where the mid-engined balance of the Cayman shines - with the help of the drivers' swift inputs, none of the cars got into trouble.

Heck, the two didn't just pass other cars, but also fought each other. And given the naturally aspirated heart of the Cayman GT4, the aural side of the clip adds quite a lot to the experience.

This piece of footage only increases the anticipation for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 street car, whose debut is just around the corner. 

While prototype sightings have allowed us to check out the production design, the oily bits remain a mystery. For instance, will Porsche introduce a downtuned 4.0 N/A flat-six or will the road car use an updated 3.8L boxer like the motorsport tool? Then there's the gearbox: while the six-speed manual will be the standard feature, the rumors about the optional PDK are going strong.


porsche cayman gt4 clubsport porsche cayman Porsche Cayman GT4 Nurburgring
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 