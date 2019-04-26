Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports Battling on Snowy Nurburgring Go Berserk

Whether you're a pro or an amateur, the Nurburgring has plenty of traps coming your way. And one of the most difficult to escape involves the weather. The atmospheric conditions at the Green Hell are the definition of "capricious", so, for instance, it's not uncommon for the infamous German track to be hit by occasional snowfalls in April.
This is precisely what happened earlier this month, the Ring hosted a VLN race. Of course, the drivers who were determined enough didn't let the white stuff get in the way and pushed through it.
And while I may be a bit late with this report, I've brought along a sample that easily lets one understand what it was all about.
The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows a pair of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsports duking it out as if the track was perfect.
Of course, with snow falling all over, the posterior of these customer racecars was dancing like crazy. And this is where the mid-engined balance of the Cayman shines - with the help of the drivers' swift inputs, none of the cars got into trouble.
Heck, the two didn't just pass other cars, but also fought each other. And given the naturally aspirated heart of the Cayman GT4, the aural side of the clip adds quite a lot to the experience.
This piece of footage only increases the anticipation for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 street car, whose debut is just around the corner.
While prototype sightings have allowed us to check out the production design, the oily bits remain a mystery. For instance, will Porsche introduce a downtuned 4.0 N/A flat-six or will the road car use an updated 3.8L boxer like the motorsport tool? Then there's the gearbox: while the six-speed manual will be the standard feature, the rumors about the optional PDK are going strong.
Snow ride with @moritz_kranz_racing #CaymanGT4Trophy #MantheyRacing #Manthey #MR #Porsche #PorscheNews #Nürburgring #Nordschleife #Nurburgring #NBR #VLN #PorscheCayman #CaymanGT4CS #Cayman #GT4 #GT #endurance #racing #motorsport #adrenaline #InstaCar #RacingIsLife #BecauseRaceCar #car