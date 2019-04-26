2020 BMW X5 M Competition Shows Up on Nurburgring, Looks Like an Angry Rhino

View this post on Instagram

The all new upcoming 2020 BMW X5 M spotted running the Nurburgring by @cvdzijden !! @ • Video: @cvdzijden • Follow ˜ @hype_garage ˜ for the latest automotive news and content! • #bmw #bmwm #bmwx5 #bmwx5m #x5 #x5m #hypegarage

A post shared by Hype Garage (@hype_garage) on Apr 25, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT