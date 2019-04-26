autoevolution

2020 BMW X5 M Competition Shows Up on Nurburgring, Looks Like an Angry Rhino

26 Apr 2019, 14:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The super-SUV market enjoys more traction than ever these days. As such, well-versed players such as the BMW X5 M need to up the ante on all fronts to face the stiffer competition. And we're about to find out what this means, as the Bavarian automotive producer is preparing to introduce the X5 M - as is has been the case with the new X3 M and X4 M, a Competition model is expected to be available from the get-go.
5 photos
2020 BMW X5 M Competition2020 BMW X5 M Competition2020 BMW X5 M Competition2020 BMW X5 M Competition
So while the standard 2020 BMW X5 M, if I may use such a term for a 2-ton-plus behemoth, is expected to deliver 600 horsepower, the Competition model should take things to 625 hp (that's right, these are the muscle numbers offered by the F90 M5).

Speaking of the super-sedan, this will also lend the rest of its tech bits to the X5 M, which means we can expect a sharp eight-speed automatic.

However, while the xDrive hardware of the M5 features an all-rear mode for when the drifting urges happen to kick in, we're not expecting this to be offered on the high-rider.

Then again, if we take a look at the piece of spy footage below, which shows the 2020 X5 M flying on the Nurburgring, we notice that understeer is not in its vocabulary.

Of course, given the forces involved here, the tires scream for help, but their ordeal means the one behind the wheel get the kind of smiles you'd expect from a machine animated by a twin-turbo V8.

And the good news is that we don't have much waiting to do until the M Division behemoth makes its debut. Meanwhile, you can check out this leak to see the production styling cues of the machine.

Who knows? Perhaps the X5 M will grab the Ring SUV record from the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S (think: 7:49.37).

2020 BMW X5 M BMW X5 M bmw x5 Nurburgring BMW X5 M Competition
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 