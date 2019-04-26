2020 BMW X5 M Competition Shows Up on Nurburgring, Looks Like an Angry Rhino

The super-SUV market enjoys more traction than ever these days. As such, well-versed players such as the BMW X5 M need to up the ante on all fronts to face the stiffer competition. And we're about to find out what this means, as the Bavarian automotive producer is preparing to introduce the X5 M - as is has been the case with the new X3 M and X4 M, a Competition model is expected to be available from the get-go.
So while the standard 2020 BMW X5 M, if I may use such a term for a 2-ton-plus behemoth, is expected to deliver 600 horsepower, the Competition model should take things to 625 hp (that's right, these are the muscle numbers offered by the F90 M5).
Speaking of the super-sedan, this will also lend the rest of its tech bits to the X5 M, which means we can expect a sharp eight-speed automatic.
However, while the xDrive hardware of the M5 features an all-rear mode for when the drifting urges happen to kick in, we're not expecting this to be offered on the high-rider.
Then again, if we take a look at the piece of spy footage below, which shows the 2020 X5 M flying on the Nurburgring, we notice that understeer is not in its vocabulary.
Of course, given the forces involved here, the tires scream for help, but their ordeal means the one behind the wheel get the kind of smiles you'd expect from a machine animated by a twin-turbo V8.
And the good news is that we don't have much waiting to do until the M Division behemoth makes its debut. Meanwhile, you can check out this leak to see the production styling cues of the machine.
Who knows? Perhaps the X5 M will grab the Ring SUV record from the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S (think: 7:49.37).
Speaking of the super-sedan, this will also lend the rest of its tech bits to the X5 M, which means we can expect a sharp eight-speed automatic.
However, while the xDrive hardware of the M5 features an all-rear mode for when the drifting urges happen to kick in, we're not expecting this to be offered on the high-rider.
Then again, if we take a look at the piece of spy footage below, which shows the 2020 X5 M flying on the Nurburgring, we notice that understeer is not in its vocabulary.
Of course, given the forces involved here, the tires scream for help, but their ordeal means the one behind the wheel get the kind of smiles you'd expect from a machine animated by a twin-turbo V8.
And the good news is that we don't have much waiting to do until the M Division behemoth makes its debut. Meanwhile, you can check out this leak to see the production styling cues of the machine.
Who knows? Perhaps the X5 M will grab the Ring SUV record from the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S (think: 7:49.37).