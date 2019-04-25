Porsche Taycan Production Design Revealed by Prototype, Nothing Is Lost

4 Volkswagen ID. R Prepares To Break Nurburgring Lap Record For EVs

3 BMW M340i Wagon Flies on Nurburgring, Looks Like a Rocket

1 BMW M8 Prototype Shows Skin at Nurburgring, Looks Poised

More on this:

Watch The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo Tear Up The Nurburgring, Sub-7 Lap Time Rumored

As I quickly discovered while spending some time behind the wheel of the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S , the performance of the newcomer allows it to run with entry-level supercars, despite this being a "civilian" Neunelfer derivative. So it's obvious that the new 911 Turbo will be one hell of a performer. 6 photos



Heck, if you take a look at the spy footage below, it seems like the engineers hate the brake pedal more than anything in the world - that pedal has been remastered for the generation change and now also uses carbon fiber to keep the weight down.



Despite that, and a host of other, more important weight savers, such as the all-aluminum body, the newcomer is still some 50 kg less friendly to the scales than the car it replaces (blame it on the Otto Particulate Filter, the revised crash structures and the extra technology).



Well, just like they've done with the Carrera S, the engineers will boost the power (think: throughout the rev range, not just at the top) and widen the tracks, while also work on the aero. While we're talking aerodynamics, I'll remind you that the



So the performance will be stellar, which is why rumors of a sub-7m



The reason I haven't said anything about the engine is that the powerplant is still a mystery, even though we know an eight-speed PDK will send the power to all four corners.



The most likely version would be for Zuffenhausen to update the aging 3.8-liter twin-turbo of the current car and come up with an all-new engine for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp when the hybrid model(s) are expected to show up. We might get a 4 E-Hybrid and a Turbo S E-Hybrid, as is the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne, but this is another sotry for another time.



Speaking of Lucifer's shipping address, multiple prototypes of the 992 Turbo are currently completing the final development stages on the Green Hell. And this means the test cars are being manhandled in the pure sense of the word.Heck, if you take a look at the spy footage below, it seems like the engineers hate the brake pedal more than anything in the world - that pedal has been remastered for the generation change and now also uses carbon fiber to keep the weight down.Despite that, and a host of other, more important weight savers, such as the all-aluminum body, the newcomer is still some 50 kg less friendly to the scales than the car it replaces (blame it on the Otto Particulate Filter, the revised crash structures and the extra technology).Well, just like they've done with the Carrera S, the engineers will boost the power (think: throughout the rev range, not just at the top) and widen the tracks, while also work on the aero. While we're talking aerodynamics, I'll remind you that the leaked photo of the 992 Turbo might portray the car with the rumored Aerokit.So the performance will be stellar, which is why rumors of a sub-7m Ring number have already surfaced. Then again, such ideas need to be taken with a grain of brake dust, since the 991.2 Turbo S needed 7:17 to blitz the infamous German track, while the 992 Carrera is five seconds quicker than its predecessor (7:25).The reason I haven't said anything about the engine is that the powerplant is still a mystery, even though we know an eight-speed PDK will send the power to all four corners.The most likely version would be for Zuffenhausen to update the aging 3.8-liter twin-turbo of the current car and come up with an all-new engine for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp when the hybrid model(s) are expected to show up. We might get a 4 E-Hybrid and a Turbo S E-Hybrid, as is the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne, but this is another sotry for another time.