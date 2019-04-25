BMW M340i Wagon Flies on Nurburgring, Looks Like a Rocket

Remember when the BMW M3 used to deliver 343 or 420 ponies? Sure, that was at the beginning of the decade, but it's still impressive that you can get such muscle in a non-M 3er these days. I am, of course, referring to the provisional range-topper, namely the BMW M340i xDrive, which is also preparing to enter the stage in Wagon form.

7 photos HP (the maximum output actually varies from one side of the pond to the other, as it packs 374 hp in Europe and 382 hp in the US) sedan is already among us, while the dog-friendly model is currently seeing its final details being polished at the Nurburgring.



As you'll be able to notice in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, the engineers are pushing the long-roof to the limit and the car seems to enjoy it.



The aural side of the adventure is respectable, as the voice of the straight-six under the hood is on par with what our eyes tell us.



With the camouflage being rather light, it's not difficult to zoom in on the appearance of the new family hauler. Speaking of which, the ride height of the prototype we have here seems to be rather generous, but we'll have to wait for the official unveiling later this year to find out more.



Sadly, the Wagon version of the



Then again, the Bavarians are rumored to plan a BMW M3 Wagon (this body style is called Touring on the Old Continent), even though we have nothing besides rumors on the matter so far.



And it would be a pitty to see this skipping the American market. After all, Audi things US consumers are once again ready for a performance wagon and is preparing to bring the brutish-sounding



The 380(the maximum output actually varies from one side of the pond to the other, as it packs 374 hp in Europe and 382 hp in the US) sedan is already among us, while the dog-friendly model is currently seeing its final details being polished at the Nurburgring.As you'll be able to notice in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, the engineers are pushing the long-roof to the limit and the car seems to enjoy it.The aural side of the adventure is respectable, as the voice of the straight-six under the hood is on par with what our eyes tell us.With the camouflage being rather light, it's not difficult to zoom in on the appearance of the new family hauler. Speaking of which, the ride height of the prototype we have here seems to be rather generous, but we'll have to wait for the official unveiling later this year to find out more.Sadly, the Wagon version of the BMW 3 Series is expected to be pulled off the US market, with the below-expectation sales being the cited reason.Then again, the Bavarians are rumored to plan a BMW M3 Wagon (this body style is called Touring on the Old Continent), even though we have nothing besides rumors on the matter so far.And it would be a pitty to see this skipping the American market. After all, Audi things US consumers are once again ready for a performance wagon and is preparing to bring the brutish-sounding 2020 RS6 Avant to America.