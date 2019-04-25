autoevolution

BMW M340i Wagon Flies on Nurburgring, Looks Like a Rocket

25 Apr 2019, 9:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Remember when the BMW M3 used to deliver 343 or 420 ponies? Sure, that was at the beginning of the decade, but it's still impressive that you can get such muscle in a non-M 3er these days. I am, of course, referring to the provisional range-topper, namely the BMW M340i xDrive, which is also preparing to enter the stage in Wagon form.
7 photos
BMW 3 Series Wagon Flies on NurburgringBMW 3 Series Wagon Flies on NurburgringBMW 3 Series Wagon Flies on NurburgringBMW 3 Series Wagon Flies on NurburgringBMW 3 Series Wagon Flies on NurburgringBMW 3 Series Wagon Flies on Nurburgring
The 380 HP (the maximum output actually varies from one side of the pond to the other, as it packs 374 hp in Europe and 382 hp in the US) sedan is already among us, while the dog-friendly model is currently seeing its final details being polished at the Nurburgring.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, the engineers are pushing the long-roof to the limit and the car seems to enjoy it.

The aural side of the adventure is respectable, as the voice of the straight-six under the hood is on par with what our eyes tell us.

With the camouflage being rather light, it's not difficult to zoom in on the appearance of the new family hauler. Speaking of which, the ride height of the prototype we have here seems to be rather generous, but we'll have to wait for the official unveiling later this year to find out more.

Sadly, the Wagon version of the BMW 3 Series is expected to be pulled off the US market, with the below-expectation sales being the cited reason.

Then again, the Bavarians are rumored to plan a BMW M3 Wagon (this body style is called Touring on the Old Continent), even though we have nothing besides rumors on the matter so far.

And it would be a pitty to see this skipping the American market. After all, Audi things US consumers are once again ready for a performance wagon and is preparing to bring the brutish-sounding 2020 RS6 Avant to America.

BMW 3 Series BMW 3 Series Wagon bmw 3 series tourer BMW Nurburgring spy video
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 