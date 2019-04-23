2020 BMW M235i Gran Coupe Shows Up at Nurburgring, Sounds Like Understeer

BMW is in the midst of an offensive that sees the caramker's compact models switching to a FWD-based platform. And given the Bavarian company's love of niches, it's no wonder that we're getting a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

With test engineers pushing the compact four-door coupe hard, you can hear the undesteer - the M235i does come with xDrive, but it's still based on a FWD platform and, at least judging by the soundtrack of the test car, it seems the front axle still remains dominant in terms of power delivery.



Of course, we'll have to wait for the showroom arrival of the mode before we can properly talk about the handling, so here's to hoping the go will actually match the sporty styling cues of the German machine.



The newcomer will borrow the oily bits of the



For the crossover, that tech setup means completing the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 4.9 seconds, which makes for respectable sprinting performance by any standards.



The rumor mill talks about a hybrid M Performance model that would replace the M235i GC further down the road. The future range-topper is expected to mix a turbocharged engine (think: over 250 hp) with a 65 kW (88 hp) electric motor.



Fortunately, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come to the US, with the global debut of the vehicle expected to take place by the end of the year.



