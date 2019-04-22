autoevolution

Opel Speedster Nurburgring Crash Is a Brutal Driving Lesson

22 Apr 2019, 13:02 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
If you're going to hit the Nurburgring, you might want to steer clear of doing that in a literal sense. The key here is to match your pace to your track layout knowledge and Schwedenkreuz (Sx) is one of the corners you'll want to pay attention to.
8 photos
Opel Speedster Has Brutal Nurburgring CrashOpel Speedster Has Brutal Nurburgring CrashOpel Speedster Has Brutal Nurburgring CrashOpel Speedster Has Brutal Nurburgring CrashOpel Speedster Has Brutal Nurburgring CrashOpel Speedster Has Brutal Nurburgring CrashOpel Speedster Has Brutal Nurburgring Crash
This brutal left-hander follows a generous straight, which means that you'll probably enter the twist at generous speed.

Now, make sure to avoid the classic Ring rookie mistake, which involves panicking upon discovering the bend that pops up and suddenly lifting off the gas or, even worse, hitting the brakes.

In fact, I've brough along an example that shows what usually happens when an unaware driver follows the steps mentioned above.

Sadly, this stunt involves a rare Opel Speedster meeting the guardrail by accident and doing so with generous momentum.

As part of the 2019 updates, Sx saw the bump that preceded its entry, as well as the smaller mid-bend asphalt being smooth out via comprehensive resurfacing.

Nevertheless, this can only do so much when the path mentioned above takes over - we can see the mid-engined Opel (here's something I don't get to say very often) losing the rear end and ending up on the grassy interior of the twist.

While the driver did show vigorous countersteering efforts, the aficionado could only do so much without turning to the most extreme of maneuvers: that would've involved using the throttle to counter the movement of the car.

Alas, the steering wheel wielder did no such thing and with the brakes having limited power in such situations, the Opel Speedster's posterior ended up in the metallic element on the other side of the track. Fortunately, it doesn't look like the ka-bang led to any serious injuries.

And with all the sliding causing a bit of a sandstorm, officials were forced to step in and clear the circuit.

Opel speedster Opel crash accident Nurburgring Nurburgring crash
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
OPEL models:
OPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 