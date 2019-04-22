Opel Speedster Nurburgring Crash Is a Brutal Driving Lesson

If you're going to hit the Nurburgring, you might want to steer clear of doing that in a literal sense. The key here is to match your pace to your track layout knowledge and Schwedenkreuz (Sx) is one of the corners you'll want to pay attention to.

Now, make sure to avoid the classic Ring rookie mistake, which involves panicking upon discovering the bend that pops up and suddenly lifting off the gas or, even worse, hitting the brakes.



In fact, I've brough along an example that shows what usually happens when an unaware driver follows the steps mentioned above.



Sadly, this stunt involves a rare



As part of the



Nevertheless, this can only do so much when the path mentioned above takes over - we can see the mid-engined Opel (here's something I don't get to say very often) losing the rear end and ending up on the grassy interior of the twist.



While the driver did show vigorous countersteering efforts, the aficionado could only do so much without turning to the most extreme of maneuvers: that would've involved using the throttle to counter the movement of the car.



Alas, the steering wheel wielder did no such thing and with the brakes having limited power in such situations, the Opel Speedster's posterior ended up in the metallic element on the other side of the track. Fortunately, it doesn't look like the ka-bang led to any serious injuries.



And with all the sliding causing a bit of a sandstorm, officials were forced to step in and clear the circuit.



