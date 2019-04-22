Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Ruined in Nurburgring Crash, Driver Can't Handle It

If you drive a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 in Germany, you're living the life. You car is rare, sounds like a riot and you get to chase a stunning Evo VI on the Nurburgring (okay, I got a bit carried away here). However, if you do take your muscle car to the Green Hell, make sure to match your pace to your track knowledge.

9 photos



If you choose to do things the other way around, you might end up performing the dreaded guardrail kiss, which is precisely what happened to the Mustang Shelby GT350 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



The accident of the Blue Oval machine followed the classic recipe: take one unaware driver, add respectable corner entry speed and mix it all together in



You'll only need a few seconds before the odd line dictated by the unusual configuration of the bend and the said entry speed will take the vehicle off the asphalt.



Don't forget to add the grass and you'll instantly end up on the metal plate found right next to the track.



Fortunately, the driver wasn't injured in the accident. The Mustang, however, took quite a beating. From the wheel, suspension and probably steering damage, to the deployed airbags, this pony will need quite a bit of attention before returning to the road. Judging by what can be seen in the video, the electronic nannies were on and the driver simply hand the classic panic reaction, without attempting to apply any technique (or too much steering lock) while trying to save the car.



Sadly, this is the kind of recipe that see you cooking your own meal and having to pay a hefty bill at the end - check out the Nurburgring workers replaicing the guardrail and imagine the bank account of the Shelby GT350 driver taking a few hits.



P.S.: You wouldn't say this just by looking at this accident or remembering the



